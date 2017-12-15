Now that the third generation BMW X3 is already on the market with a starting price of $43,445 (after $995 destination), what better time to compare the new model with its predecessor. The Bavarian company has released a short comparison video, showing the evolution of the SUV in its last two generations, the F25 and G01.

The exterior design is probably where the most notable improvements have occurred, as the somewhat edgy shapes of the second-gen model are replaced by more stylish and slightly more rounded lines. One of most visible changes is the bigger and more expressive kidney grille with active aerodynamic elements, while the reshaped headlights and redesigned air intakes at the front give the new X3 a more mature look.

The side profile of the two might seem almost identical, but thanks to small tweaks here and there the drag coefficient has been reduced to impressive 0.29, improving fuel consumption. At the back, you can’t miss the taillights’ new design with optional full-LED technology.

Inside the cabin, customers enjoy a much more refined atmosphere with new and higher quality materials, and features like a multi-functional fully-digital instrument cluster, a bigger touchscreen center display with added new applications that can be now controlled by gestures, and a panoramic glass roof.

While the third generation X3 doesn’t look much different from its predecessor, it’s actually a cleverer and more technologically advanced vehicle by far. The Driving Assistance Package, for example, adds nice features like Active Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning, as well as Active Cruise Control that can bring the vehicle to a complete stop. Frontal Collision Warning, City Collision Mitigation, and Pedestrian Protection are also part of the optional equipment of the SUV.

You can have the new X3 in a sporty M40i version, which has a 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts). If that’s not enough power for you, the good news is soon there will be a proper X3 M.

Source: BMW