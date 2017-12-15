Motorsport.com Acquires Netherlands GPUpdate.net

The world’s fastest growing motorsport media brand Motorsport. com acquires t he biggest Dutch motorsport site

GPUdate.net audience greatly enhances Motorsport.com’s presence in the Netherlands

MIAMI, FL (Thursday, December 14, 2017) – Dutch fans are set to be the big winners in 2018 with Motorsport.com, the world’s fastest growing media brand, acquiring the biggest Dutch motorsport website GPUpdate.net to enhance its existing Motorsport.com-Netherlands edition.

Motorsport Network’s Global F1 Fan Survey earlier this year confirmed the huge demand for high-quality motorsport content in Holland.

The Netherlands has a large and growing number of highly-engaged motorsport fans and with the acquisition of GPUpdate.net, the largest Dutch motorsport website, Motorsport.com will greatly strengthen its position in the country.

GPUpdate.net’s own editorial team will become part of Motorsport.com’s Award-winning Netherlands team.

“Fans are going to be the real winners with GPupdate.net becoming part of Motorsport.com,” said Colin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Network.

“The existing team in the Netherlands already does an outstanding job, but by joining forces, we’ll provide even more expert content for an expanded audience of Dutch motorsports fans.”

Originally launched as F1Racing.net in 1998, GPUpdate.net also covers other major championships around the world, both on two wheels and four.

Dutch fans will also enjoy access to Motorsport.com’s range of content via the Motorsport mobile app.

Motorsport.com and its parent company, Motorsport Network has experienced rapid expansion in the past two years to become the world’s largest independent automotive and motorsport-related digital platform, connecting hundreds of millions of people that love motorsport and cars.

“After starting 17 years ago in my bedroom with GPUpdate, a boy’s dream comes true by becoming now part of Motorsport.com” said Jeroen Huis in ‘t Veld, Founder and Shareholder.

“In today’s fast-changing media landscape scale, innovation and agility are very important,” said GPUpdate.net’s Managing Director and Shareholder, Stefan van den Berg.

“We are proud that a global-leading motorsport media company like Motorsport.com will now take GPUpdate to the next level.”

The GPUpdate.net deal is the latest high-profile and unique acquisition by Motorsport Network in recent months. In September 2017 Motorsport Network acquired Germany’s biggest motorsport digital media company – Sport Media Group GmbH, publisher of Germany’s leading websites and apps, Formel1.de and Motorsport-Total.com, greatly expanding its coverage in German language.