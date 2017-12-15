Earlier this year Ford celebrated 100 years since the launch of its first-ever pickup truck. It all began in 1917, when the Model TT was introduced to the world – basically a standard Model T with a bed and a modified heavy-duty suspension. In 11 years Ford sold 1.3 million units of it and in 1928 it was replaced by the Model AA – you guessed it, a truck based on the Model A, which brought steadier frame and steel spokes, replacing the wooden spokes of its predecessor.

More about the history of the F-Series: Ford Pops Champagne To Celebrate 100 Years Of Truck History

That’s how the history of the world’s second best-selling vehicle to date, after the Toyota Corolla, and America’s best-selling model in history started. If you want to know more about it, good news – this is the right place to be. A new video from Donut Media shows the most important milestones in the successful history of the F-150 pickup in a typical fashion we’ve come to expect from the Donut Media guys.

The F-150 we all know and love appeared for the first time in 1948 – right after the World War II, during which Ford halted civilian production to support war efforts. Americans were ready to build a new life, and what better car to help them than a pickup truck? A vehicle that is super easy to work on and can be used on and off the road.

In 1953, the Blue oval gave the different body versions of its pickup different names, the F-100, F-250 and F-350. The truck was made even easier to live with on a day-to-day basis with added small, but functional features. In the next couple of years, Ford finally added factory all-wheel drive and modified the suspension to the independent twin I-bean. The manufacturer was already killing the competition at that time – the Ford pickup was the standard other trucks were measured to.

The rest, as they, is history. And if you want to learn it, just watch the video above and enjoy the success of Ford’s F-150 pickup series.

Source: Donut Media