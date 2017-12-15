Even the tough guy with his colorful socks enjoys the nifty feature available exclusively on the long-wheelbase version.

There’s certainly no shortage of promotional videos for the all-new A8 to showcase some of the numerous goodies you can have on Audi’s flagship model. The latest clip focuses on the so-called “relaxation seat” available for the A8L in which the rear right-hand seat is the place to be as it rubs you the right way, literally.

To showcase the functionality, Audi took the long-wheelbase sedan to the Munich airport and invited some of the travelers to step inside the A8 to get a foot massage. Yes, the posh fullsize model built in Neckarsulm comes with an electrically adjustable footrest affixed to the backrest of the front passenger seat, allowing the person relaxing on the high-tech seat to not only get a massage, but also to warm the soles of their feet. What a time to be alive, right?

In addition, there’s also a back massage feature thanks to no less than 18 triple inflatable air bubbles incorporated into the seat. The head restraints are electrically operated to give the person kicking back an optimal seating position during the journey while being cocooned in the most luxurious cabin Audi can offer.

With this being a promo clip made by Audi, it comes as no surprise that everyone was impressed with the feature, including the tough guy with his surprisingly colorful socks, though he didn’t want to admit it at first. “As big as a smartphone,” the OLED display nestled between the two rear seats is the device used to fiddle with the seats, climate control, lighting functions, and the media. It’s not built into the rear center armrest as the passengers can simply take it out.

Latest video ad follows the somewhat peculiar “chauffer test” conducted by the four-ring company a few months ago by using a cigar and a bucket of water to demonstrate the A8’s silky smooth ride.

Source: Audi

2018 Audi A8

2018 Audi A8
327 photos
Audi A8

Audi A8

MSRP $83,475

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

