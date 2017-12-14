The Lamborghini Urus is finally here, and on paper at least, it sounds extremely promising. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 good for 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing for a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) sprint of just 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of 190 mph (305 kmh) when paired with the standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

While most of the world has already seen the super SUV online, a handful of lucky customers were able to get up close and personal with it in Singapore. A week after the SUV’s world debut at Lamborghini headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, the supercar maker opened up the doors to the prestigious ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, to show off the world’s fastest SUV in the sheet metal.

Lamborghini personnel like Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing Officer, and Federico Foschini, Chief Commercial Officer, were on hand for the Asian-market debut. The showing marked the Urus’ first appearance outside Italy, though, we’ll undoubtedly have to wait a bit longer to see it in the U.S.

Coinciding with the SUV's in-person debut, the company arranged the largest single convoy of Lamborghini’s ever in Asia. In total, more than 122 Lamborghini vehicles were part of the parade, leading up to the official reveal of the Urus later that day. The result was what the company calls, "suggestive and breathtaking Lamborghini parade."

The Urus will go on sale early in 2018 with an estimated price tag of around $200,000. Lamborghini hopes to move more than 3,500 examples per year, with plug-in hybrid and other variants of the SUV being offered later down the production line.

Source: Lamborghini