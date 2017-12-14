It's the first non-Italian showing for the super SUV.
The Lamborghini Urus is finally here, and on paper at least, it sounds extremely promising. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 good for 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing for a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) sprint of just 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of 190 mph (305 kmh) when paired with the standard eight-speed automatic transmission.
While most of the world has already seen the super SUV online, a handful of lucky customers were able to get up close and personal with it in Singapore. A week after the SUV’s world debut at Lamborghini headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, the supercar maker opened up the doors to the prestigious ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, to show off the world’s fastest SUV in the sheet metal.
Lamborghini personnel like Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing Officer, and Federico Foschini, Chief Commercial Officer, were on hand for the Asian-market debut. The showing marked the Urus’ first appearance outside Italy, though, we’ll undoubtedly have to wait a bit longer to see it in the U.S.
Coinciding with the SUV's in-person debut, the company arranged the largest single convoy of Lamborghini’s ever in Asia. In total, more than 122 Lamborghini vehicles were part of the parade, leading up to the official reveal of the Urus later that day. The result was what the company calls, "suggestive and breathtaking Lamborghini parade."
The Urus will go on sale early in 2018 with an estimated price tag of around $200,000. Lamborghini hopes to move more than 3,500 examples per year, with plug-in hybrid and other variants of the SUV being offered later down the production line.
Source: Lamborghini
2019 Lamborghini Urus
On December 12, Automobili Lamborghini held the Urus Asian premiere in Singapore, a week after the world premiere at Lamborghini HQ in Sant'Agata Bolognese.
The event took place at the prestigious ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands, in the presence of Katia Bassi, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Marketing Officer, and Federico Foschini, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Commercial Officer, and it marked the Urus’ first appearance outside Italy.
In order to celebrate the launch of Urus, on December 10, 122 Lamborghini cars took to the streets in Singapore and broke the record in Asia for the largest number of Lamborghini cars in a convoy. The result was a suggestive and breathtaking Lamborghini parade.
With Urus, the world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle, Automobili Lamborghini launches its third model and creates a new niche in the luxury segment.
Identifiable as an authentic Lamborghini with its unmistakable DNA, as far as design, performance, driving dynamics and driving emotion are concerned, Urus is at the same time a groundbreaking car, with a super sports car soul and the versatile functionality of an SUV.
Urus’ best-in-class driving dynamics, unparalleled design, high performance and daily usability for everyday driving, make it absolutely unique.