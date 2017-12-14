Hide press release Show press release

December 14, 2017 , Cherry Hill, N.J. -

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON LIMITED EDITION 2018 WRX STI TYPE RA® AND BRZ TS®

Limited Edition of 500 of each model

Suspension tuned by STI®

Exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accents

Carbon fiber rear spoiler

Three color options

WRX STI Type RA offers increased performance through weight reduction and engine upgrades

BRZ tS receives Michelin Pilot® Sport tires on 18-inch wheels

Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing on the 2018 WRX STI Type RA and 2018 BRZ tS. Both are performance-focused derivatives enhanced by Subaru Tecnica International (STI) for driving enthusiasts. Sales are limited to 500 of each model and vehicles will arrive at Subaru retailers in spring 2018.

WRX STI Type RA

The 2018 WRX STI Type RA delivers increased performance through weight reduction, suspension and engine upgrades and is priced at $48,995 plus $860 for destination and delivery. The new limited edition model comes standard with a carbon fiber roof panel, the removal of the spare tire, a carbon fiber pedestal wing and lightweight BBS® 19-inch forged alloy wheels.

Powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the WRX STI Type RA increases horsepower to 310 with the help of a new cold air intake and high flow performance exhaust. A retuned ECU and stronger pistons also contribute to the increased engine performance. The 6-speed manual transmission features a revised 3rd gear ratio and a short-throw shifter. The weight reduction, additional horsepower and revised gearing all contribute to faster acceleration.

Handling for the WRX STI Type RA is upgraded with Bilstein® STI sport-tuned suspension featuring special Bilstein dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension. A modified Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) system gives the performance sedan enhanced stability control to keep it on its intended path.

The WRX STI Type RA shares Active Torque Vectoring with the other WRX STI models, and all WRX STI models gain a major brake system upgrade for 2018. The Brembo® performance brakes now feature stronger monoblock 6-piston calipers in front, monoblock 2-piston calipers in the rear and larger, cross-drilled rotors all around for better heat dissipation. New brake pads provide greater surface area for improved braking feel and fade resistance. The calipers feature an exclusive silver finish on the WRX STI Type RA.

New for 2018, all WRX STIs feature a revised version of Driver Controlled Center Differential All-Wheel Drive. The DCCD system, which previously used a combination of mechanical and electronic center limited slip differential control, now exclusively uses electronic control for quicker and smoother response.

WRX STI Type RA is immediately identified by an exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accent around both the front mesh grille and new rear bumper cover along with BBS 19-inch forged alloy wheels in gold finish. An STI front underspoiler has also been added for better stability at high speeds. The exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, a roof-mounted shark fin antenna and STI fender badges now come in a black finish. The rear deck lid displays the Type RA badge. The WRX STI Type RA will be available in WR Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl.

In addition to the eye-catching exterior, the WRX STI Type RA cabin features Recaro® performance design front seats with red bolsters and stitching as well as an embossed STI logo on the head restraints. The signature red stitching and accent trim is visible throughout the cabin. The steering wheel is wrapped in Ultrasuede® for better grip and has a black gloss-finish center spoke insert with STI logo. Push-button start with Keyless Access is also standard equipment. Each of the 500 WRX STI Type RA produced for retail sale has been individually numbered with a plaque mounted on the center console.

The WRX STI Type RA comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK™ 7.0” Multimedia Plus System that features smartphone integration, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming as well as an extensive list of STARLINK cloud apps. Also included is SiriusXM® All Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (subscription required).

BRZ tS

The 2018 BRZ tS (tuned by STI) gives the purist sports car its most agile handling ever. This special performance variant, which will be limited to 500 units, is offered at $33,495.

The BRZ tS takes full advantage of its light weight, ultra-low center of gravity and precision handling, adding quicker response to driver input, better control and increased stability. The upgrade adds STI-tuned front and rear SACHS® dampers and coil springs as well as an STI flexible V-brace in the engine compartment. New draw stiffeners are added to the chassis and sub-frame to improve steering response.

For the first time, BRZ is equipped with 18-inch wheels. The BRZ tS is fitted with lightweight STI wheels that are mounted with 215/40 R 18 Michelin Pilot Sport tires for superior grip and quicker turn-in. A high-performance braking system, using Brembo rotors, 4-piston front calipers and 2-piston rear calipers, enhances stopping power, fade resistance and pedal feel.

The BRZ tS exterior also adds a more aggressive look with an exclusive STI carbon fiber rear spoiler, which is manually adjustable to fine-tune rear downforce for track driving. The addition of STI front, rear and side underspoilers helps control airflow for better traction and stability. The tS will also be available in WR Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl.

The BRZ tS is adorned with the exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accent around the front grille and unique rear bumper cover. The official tS badge in chrome and red is displayed on the front grille and rear hatch. The exterior foldable mirrors, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, BRZ and SUBARU badging all have a black finish. The fog lights have been removed and replaced with unique fog light covers.

The cabin features black leather and Alcantara® upholstery with contrasting red stitching and accents throughout the interior including steering wheel; door and dash panels; knee pads; shifter and emergency brake boots; and visor over the gauge cluster. The front seats have red leather bolsters and the seatbacks are embroidered with the tS logo. The center console has been updated to a cast black finish. The BRZ tS also comes standard with red front seat belts and a frameless interior rearview mirror.

The 2018 tS receives the latest generation SUBARU STARLINK 7.0" Multimedia Navigation system as standard, featuring a 7-inch high resolution touch screen with intuitive, high quality maps powered by TomTom®. This top of the line system offers voice activated controls and navigation; smartphone integration with Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™, Aha™ and Pandora®; and Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity with audio streaming. Also included is SiriusXM All-Access Radio along with SiriusXM Traffic® and Travel Link (subscription required).

A standard 4.2-in LCD multi-function display positioned next to the tachometer can show vehicle performance data including lateral Gs, accelerator pedal position, braking force, steering angle, oil and coolant temperature, and battery voltage as well as an integrated stop watch for recording lap times.

