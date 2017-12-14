If you haven’t already picked up your tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi... what the heck are you waiting for?! The eighth film in the beloved franchise hits theaters worldwide tomorrow (December 15th), and in celebration, Renault has unleashed the Force with a special edition Zoe hatchback.

Admittedly, the aptly named Zoe Star Wars edition is just another warmed-over one-off similar to the Nissan Rogue One Star Wars Edition that was introduced last year. The exterior features a few decals "inspired by the world of Star Wars," says Renault, including Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon in particular, located on the hood, roof, and trunklid.

Special Star Wars badging has also been added to the door sills and front fender, further enhancing the movie’s signature on the small hatchback. The interior is finished in a unique purple hue, which covers everything from the dashboard trim, to the air vent surrounds, speakers, gearshift base, and carpet mat boarders.

The new Star Wars special touches have been overlaid atop the Zoe’s already available standard features, things like a backup camera, a Bose audio system, 17-inch Techrun wheels, and in-car Wi-Fi. The exterior will be available in four different body colors, including the Glacier White pictured here, Pearlescent White, Titanium Grey, and Etoile Black.

The new Zoe Star Wars special edition will make its public debut at L’Atelier Renault on the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France, in coming weeks, but won’t be available to order until March of 2018, leading up to the standalone Han Solo film that will be released the same month. Only 1,000 example will be available in France exclusively, and the company will begin taking pre-orders later today.

Source: Renault