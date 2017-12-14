The cryptocurrency Bitcoin saw a major spike recently, peaking at $17,428.42 on Tuesday, with a projected peak as high as $50,000 or $60,000 by the end of 2018. With those impressive figures in mind, some savvy business folk are trying to get their hands on Bitcoin in any way possible. One person is attempting to offload a brand new McLaren in exchange for the cryptocurrency.

The seller, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is offering up a new McLaren 720S on Craigslist for 25 BTC – lowered from the 30 BTC they were originally asking. The seller specifies that he's not interested in letting the car go for cash, "bitcoin ONLY" the listing states. At 25 BTC, that works out to just about $420,000 at today’s exchange rate. With a starting price of $284,475, the 720S pictured here is a bit pricier than the average going rate – but we doubt some supercar-seeking Bitcoin millionaire is really going to care.

The supercar is finished in a signature Azores Orange paint job, with 10-spoke alloy wheels, electric and heated seats, a performance trim, a stealth pack, and sports exhaust equipped. If you’re in the area and you want to see the car in person before dishing out the whole 25 BTC, the seller is asking that you transfer over .00001 BTC to confirm the appointment, which works out to about $.20.

Of course, it doesn’t matter how you pay for it, the McLaren 720S still a lot of car for the money. Under the hood lies a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 good for 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing for a 0-60 mph 96 kmh) sprint of just 2.8 seconds, on to a top speed of 212 mph (341 kmh).

Source: Craigslist