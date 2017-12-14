A new spy video offers the chance to see development of the refreshed C-Class Cabriolet under fairly light camouflage. The changes don't amount to an extensive overhaul for the vehicle, but the minor cosmetic surgery keeps it looking modern.

Camouflage largely hides the design changes to the front end, but the only tweaks appear to be for the fascia and LED headlights. Given the minor adjustments, if you like the current C-Class, there's not much reason to think you wouldn't still find the vehicle attractive after the refresh. Around back, the engineers don't make many updates to this one, but other spy photos show a new rear fascia and redesigned LED taillights as part of the design.

While not visible here, Mercedes has extensive upgrades for the cabin. Spy shots indicate that the C-Class would get a larger infotainment display and new touchpad as a controller. At least one test mule retains analog gauges, but expect Mercedes to offer a fully digital layout as an option.

Customers will have a plethora of powertrain options in the refreshed C-Class. The C63 would likely stick with a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 but possibly with a boost in output. Plus, a range-topping C63 R could make the vehicle even more hardcore. Down the range, the C43 might gain a variant of Mercedes' new inline six. There's also C350e plug-in hybrid that uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. We don't yet know whether the company would tweak any other powertrains, but Europeans should have a wide array of diesel choices, too.

The refreshed C-Class should debut in early 2018 and be on sale before the end of the year. A staged launch might delay the AMG variants' arrival until a little later.

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube