It's no S8, but it's getting there.
Launched in Germany towards the end of November, the all-new A8 is already available with an optional sport exterior package for those looking to spice up their fullsize luxury sedan. Unless you’re a diehard Audi fan, you will probably have a hard time figuring out what has changed compared to the normal version. We’ll make your life easier by saying the imposing singleframe grille is now being accompanied by an aluminum clip positioned below it to create “an even more powerful visual impact.”
In addition, the area around the air vents has been modified as there’s now a honeycomb pattern and a vertical strut to further differentiate the model from the regular A8. Other changes worth mentioning include the slightly wider side sills, and a tweaked rear bumper with a built-in diffuser and a rhombus insert. However, photos showing the luxobarge’s rear end are not available at this point.
Audi will have the Sport Exterior Package on sale in its domestic market Deutschland as well as in the rest of Europe from late January 2018. It’s going to cost €1,950 (approximately $2,305 at current exchange rates) for the 50 TDI version and will also usher in this Daytona Gray paint.
Stepping inside the cabin of Ingolstadt’s stately sedan, there are new sports seats with “optically integrated” headrests featuring electric height adjustment. These come bundled with pneumatic seat and backrest side bolster adjustment for optimal comfort and have square perforations together with embossed S logos. Buyers will be able to pick from a couple of leather upholsteries, each available in various shades and complemented by contrast stitching.
Much like the Sport Exterior Package, the fancy seats will be launched on the old continent towards the end of January. Regardless if you go for the standard or long-wheelbase Audi A8, the seats are going to set you back €4,520 ($5,350) and can be had with all engine variants.
Those willing to wait for the full-fat S8 should know the rumor mill indicates Porsche’s biturbo 4.0-liter V8 will be installed in the engine bay with a smidge under 550 horsepower. An S8 Plus with an electrified powertrain from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will follow with slightly less than the 680 hp of Porsche’s hybrid rocket.
Note: Pictured below is the regular A8.
Source: Audi
2018 Audi A8
Making the Audi A8 even more dynamic: sport exterior package and sport seats
- Premium brand extends equipment range for its flagship model
- Sport exterior package accentuates luxury sedan’s powerful presence
- A first for Audi A8: sport seats with optically integrated head restraints
Sophisticated, progressive and sporty – the new Audi A8 defines the style of the entire brand. From the end of January, there will be an extended equipment range for customers who want to give more emphasis to their luxury sedan’s dynamic looks. The sport exterior package and sport seats accentuate the A8’s strong presence.
The sport exterior package features an aluminum clip below the wide, upright Singleframe grille, exclusively for the Audi A8. It helps the brand’s flagship model achieve an even more powerful visual impact. Clear contours surround the air inlets, while honeycomb grilles and a vertical strut define their inner structure. The side sills become wider as they approach the wheels – a clear reference to the Audi A8’s quattro drive as standard.
The redesigned rear bumper integrates a rhombus-grille insert and a clearly contrasting diffuser. Down the sides and at the rear, an aluminum strip echoes the design of the front splitter and serves as the body’s lower edging. Customers in Germany and other European markets can order the sport exterior package from the end of January at a price of EUR 1,950 for the Audi A8 50 TDI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km:5.8 – 5.6*; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 152 – 145*). Its launch also marks the introduction of the exterior color Daytona gray for the luxury sedan.
Inside the car, customers will also be able to set more accents from the end of January: In a first for the Audi A8, the new sport seats feature optically integrated head restraints which, as previously, come with electric height adjustment. The seats also adopt the technical highlights of the comfort customized contour seats complete with pneumatic seat and backrest side bolster adjustment. The latter are about 15 millimeters (0.6 in) more deeply contoured. Other advantages include the climate control and massage function, plus the comfort center armrest at the front.
There is impressive evidence of the flagship model’s exceptional quality standards in the rhombus pattern of the new sport seat with square perforations and embossed S logos towards the top of the backrest. For the upholstery, customers can choose from the top leather grades Valcona and unicum – the latter exclusively in nutmeg brown with tourmaline blue stitching. In addition to the five basic colors, Valcona leather is also available in sard brown with steel gray contrasting stitching. and in metropolis gray with tourmaline blue stitching. For a particularly elegant look, there is the new “design selection” pastel silver with contrasting stitching and piping in granite gray. The sport seats can be ordered for all engine versions and both body versions. They cost EUR 4,520.
The new Audi A8 and the A8 L (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.0 – 5.6*; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 182 – 145*) are built at the Neckarsulm site and have been on sale at dealers in Europe since the end of November. The base price for the sedan with standard wheelbase is EUR 90,600, with the A8 L starting at EUR 94,100.