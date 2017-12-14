With 429 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque, the Audi SQ7 is the most powerful diesel SUV in the world along with the Bentley Bentayga Diesel with which it shares its 4.0-liter TDI V8. But at 2,345 kilograms (5,170 pounds), it’s not exactly the lightest vehicle out there, is it?

On the other side, we have the Porsche Panamera 4S Diesel a.k.a. world’s quickest diesel money can buy. It’s also using a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 mill, but with a slightly lower output of 416 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). Because of its sleeker body, it’s substantially more agile than the SQ7 and weighs “only” 2,125 kg (4,685 lbs).

Top Gear magazine decided to pit the SQ7 against the diesel-powered Panamera 4S to find out which one is quicker in a drag race. Both have all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission with launch control, so all that diesel power is transferred to the road in the most efficient and quickest way.

Ultimately, the SQ7 can’t defy the laws of physics and it loses the race, but we have to admit we were expecting a bigger gap between the two. Based on the data provided by Top Gear, the Panamera hit 60 mph (96 kph) in only 3.83 seconds whereas the SUV needed 4.48s. The sprint from a standstill to 100 mph (160 kph) took 9.56s in the 4S Diesel, while the SQ7 completed the journey in 11.76s.

Porsche’s diesel rocket completed the quarter mile in 12.36s and was the first to cross the finish line, with the Audi SQ7 requiring 13.09s to accomplish the task.

Now, someone should do a race between the Panamera 4S Diesel and the BMW M550d xDrive taking into account the two have very similar performance numbers. Better yet, bring the Audi R8 V12 TDI concept just for the fun of it.