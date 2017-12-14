With more than 44 million sales worldwide for more than five decades on the market, the Toyota Corolla is the sole most produced vehicle in the history of the automotive industry. The car is assembled at a number of factories worldwide, including the Japanese company’s Mississippi plant, where the one millionth American-built Corolla just rolled off the line.

The milestone comes only six years after the production of the Corolla in Mississippi started in 2011 and ten years after the plant’s first team member was hired in November 2007. The jubilee Corolla is a red sedan.

“To think this all started with one – one team member, one team, one car, and now the one millionth Corolla is rolling off our line – is incredible,” Sean Suggs, vice president of manufacturing, commented. “This is another feather in the cap of Toyota’s 1,500 team members who come together each day to produce ever-better Corollas. Our team members are the foundation of our success.”

Currently, the world’s most popular vehicle is also manufactured in Japan at the original Toyota Takaoka location built in 1966, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela, each exporting units to the relevant geographic region. Last year, Toyota managed to shift more than 360,000 examples of the Corolla in the United States, more than 45,000 in Canada, and more than 67,000 in Europe, thus totaling the model’s annual sales at more than half a million units.

The current generation of the model was launched back in 2012 in Japan and a couple of months later globally, and is expected to be replaced by a new TNGA-based generation sometime next year with sales starting in early 2019. Interestingly, it is believed the car could receive a BMW-sourced engine as part of a tie-up between the two automakers signed a couple of years ago.

Source: Toyota