The brand new Lamborghini Urus might be the talk of the high-powered SUV town nowadays, but let’s keep in mind BMW is also a resident with its bonkers X6 M. It’s a sight to behold right from the start in its standard configuration, but it can be even more of an eye-grabber once you slap on some M Performance extras, gargantuan wheels, and a tuner’s body kit.

Case in point, this particular example has to be one of the most expensive X6 Ms money can buy and it comes as no surprise that BMW Abu Dhabi Motors is temporarily the proud owner of the behemoth born in Spartanburg. The coupe-SUV was configured with a carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit from 3D Design, bringing niceties such as front and rear spoilers, side skirts, and a new diffuser. The standard hood had to be removed to make way for Manhart’s carbon piece boasting air vents to allow the biturbo 4.4-liter V8 breath better.

AC Schnitzer was in charge of providing those massive 23-inch alloy wheels making the X6 M look even more imposing, while Akrapovic was tasked to install its Evolution Exhaust system enabling a more aggressive soundtrack. There is also an assortment of M Performance goodies to nicely round off the upgrade program, bringing black accents for the kidney grille, front fender vents, and the roof. The side mirror caps have been dipped in carbon fiber and we can also notice a black side stripe to complete the look.

Inside, the dealer decided to go with a striking red leather upholstery color-coordinated with the red stitching on the dashboard, which combines a carbon fiber trim with glossy black surfaces.

The only thing that could make the X6 M even more intense would be a Competition Pack. It might just happen considering M’s boss, Frank van Meel, revealed during the Los Angeles Auto Show the firm’s pair of SUVs could get such an upgrade as the plan is to roll out more Competition Packages beyond the current offerings.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors