It’s one thing to see a bunch of press photos and renders of a new vehicle, but seeing it in action – either in person or on video – can offer up a very different impression. In this case, we have a pair of clips from Auto Moto Videos on YouTube showing the Lamborghini Urus, well, moving at least. Neither clip is what you’d call dynamic, but they do offer some perspective on the new super SUV, not to mention a taste of what its 650-horsepower biturbo V8 sounds like. You can sort-of hear it in the video above, but it's a bit more prominent in the short video below – at least when it finally fires up.

If we’re honest, the sound seems a bit restrained for a Lamborghini. Then again, this vehicle isn’t designed to be a shock-and-awe hypercar with an ear-piercing soundtrack. There’s a bit of burble to be heard from the quad exhaust tips on start-up, and we’ll admit that it doesn’t exactly accelerate away from the camera as much as it gently idles off, so it's hard to say how that sound might change under actual power. But if the Urus was parked next to, say, a Ram 1500 with a Hemi, would your ears really notice a difference?

Yes, we just compared a $200,000-ish Lamborghini to a pickup truck. That’s okay because last week we also compared it to a Jeep. And you know what? There were a lot of similarities there, too. Welcome to the world of motoring, circa 2017.

One thing we will say, however, is that the Urus does show a bit more of its mental Lamboghini heritage when in motion on these clips. Photos don’t really do justice to the contrasting panel lines, angled vents, and especially the flared rear haunches that give the Urus a look that is certainly unique. It’s still not quite as wild as one may expect from Lamborghini, but neither will it blend into the crowd of SUVs at the local mall.

As for the sound, we’ll reserve further judgement until the Urus goes for that Nürburgring SUV record.

Source: Auto Moto Videos via YouTube, 2