If you live in markets outside of the U.S., you can pick up the new Volkswagen Polo in two flavors: the standard trim, or the hot GTI variant. The latter comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and a respectable 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts) on tap. Rumor has it that a 300-hp (223-kW) R model is even in the works.

But if VW wants to keep the Polo range fresh with options for years to come, specifically the growing outdoor lifestyle segment that has been adopted by rivals like Ford, the German automaker should call artist Kleber Silva. The rendering pictured here is what he calls the VW Polo Alltrack, and as the name suggests, it’s built for a more active lifestyle.

The exterior is finished in a handsome dark blue paint job with body cladding located around the fenders and side sills, borrowing cues from both the Golf Alltrack and the Fiesta Active. It rides a little higher than the standard Fiesta, too, assuring that any sort of soft-roading will prevent the undercarriage from being damaged. Overall, it looks like something VW could very well add to its lineup to join the already available Golf Alltrack.

Don’t expect more power, though. The rivaling Ford Fiesta Active comes standard with either a 1.0-liter EcoBoost gas engine good for 140 hp (104 kW), or a 1.5-liter diesel option delivering 120 hp (89 kW). The Polo Alltrack would theoretically put to use the same range of engines found in the standard road-focused model.

Either a base 1.0-liter gas engine producing 65 hp (48 kW), or a 1.5-liter engine with cylinder deactivation and 150 hp (111 kW) are available on the base Polo. Two 1.6-liter diesel engine options are also available, with outputs rated at 80 and 95 hp (59 and 70 kW) respectively. Of course, the aforementioned Polo GTI produces 200 hp (147 kW).

Source: Kleber Silva / Behance