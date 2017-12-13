When it was introduced early in 2016, a brand new Porsche 911 R would have set you back $184,900, a respectable price tag for such a limited vehicle. But prices for the sports car have skyrocketed recently, some dealers asking upwards of $700,000 for the rare Porsche. Thankfully this latest listing is a bit more reasonable – the seller is asking only $449,000 for an example that’s essentially brand new.

The 911 R in question has driven just 140 miles (225 kilometers) since it was built. It’s finished in a jet black exterior with red and white door accents, and bright red 20-inch GT3 center lock wheels. Admittedly, the styling may not be to everyone’s liking – specifically the wheels – but it’s nothing a quick paint job can’t fix.

Under the hood is the same 4.0-liter flat-six that comes from the factory producing 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and 338 pound-feet (458 Newton-meters). Paired to a six-speed manual transmission, the 911 can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.7 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 200 mph (321 kmh).

The 911 R tips the scales at just 3,021 pounds (1,370 kilograms), making it one of the lightest examples you can buy, and was limited to just 991 examples when it was originally introduced. Other standard features include ceramic composite brakes, active suspension management, and torque vectoring.

The Porsche is available through iLusso in California, and is number 286 of the aforementioned 991 total units produced. The cabin is finished in a full black leather interior with GT Silver stitching, and comes with features like a Bose surround sound system, illuminated door sills, and yes, even a fire extinguisher.

Source: JamesEdition