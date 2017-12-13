Infiniti debuted the refreshed 2018 Infiniti QX80 in November Dubai, signaling the type of wealthy clientele that the company envisioned for the big SUV. Now, the online configurator is available for potential buyers in the United States. Prices can reach as high as $86,265 (after $995 destination) with every available option, but the lofty price provides owners with lots of amenities.

The QX80 comes in a single trim level that starts at $65,745 after destination. All of them use a 400-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 and a seven-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive is available as a $3,100 option.

Customers can get the QX80 in nine available exterior colors. Hermosa Blue, Graphite Shadow gray, Black Obsidian, Smokey Quartz beige, and Liquid Platinum silver are no-cost options. Choosing Moonstone White, Mineral Black, Champagne Quartz, and Mocha Almond add $500 to the price. Leather upholstery and wood trim are standard. Getting semi-aniline leather and higher quality accents requires adding $13,850 in option packages.

Buyers can then load the QX80 with luxury features. For example, a $2,900 Driver Assistance Package adds safety aids like intelligent cruise control, lane departure prevention, and forward emergency braking. The $2,450 Theater Package keeps rear passengers entertained by equipping the SUV with an eight-inch video screen, heated second-row seats, and two wireless headphones. For even more amenities, there’s a $5,700 Deluxe Technology Package that features items like an adaptive suspension, a smart rearview mirror, and 15-speaker Bose stereo. In addition, a $250 second-row bench boosts the occupancy to eight people, and 22-inch wheels are $2,800. Enabling the cabin with WiFi costs $450 but requires a monthly charge for the data.

The accessory range for the QX80 adds style and utility to the SUV. For example, all-season floor mats and a cargo area protector costs $350. There are also illuminated door sills for $465 and a $55 cargo net. On the outside, the options include $400 roof rack cross bars, $425 welcome lighting, $150 moonroof wind deflector, $525 chrome side moldings.

If buyers don’t want to get every option, the chrome mirror caps from the Deluxe Technology Package cost $285 as a separate accessory. The rear cargo protector goes for $129 by itself.

Motor1.com hasn’t driven the refreshed 2018 QX80 yet, but the 2017 model showed room for improvement in our review. Managing Editor Steven Ewing recommended to buyers to save their money and get the recently upgraded Armada instead of the more expensive Infiniti.

