Leading up to the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta’s debut at the Detroit Auto Show, the German automaker has unleashed a triage of new teaser sketches, giving us a better idea as to the small sedan’s final look. The new images are part of a series of sketches following the initial profile image that was shown earlier in the week.

The most notable exterior update comes in the fascia. The grille borrows a number of visual cues from the larger Arteon, and the headlights are sleeker and more styled than the outgoing model. The rear carries over marginally from the previous model, with new sculpted taillights and quad exhaust tips – at least in the sketches pictured here.

In the cabin, the new Jetta’s layout is simple but stylish. The Jetta will adopt similar styling to Audi’s Virtual Cockpit with key features like a fully digital instrument cluster, and an integrated central infotainment screen. Apart from the two central technology features, the rest of the cabin appears to remain mostly unchanged in the sketches.

Already we know that the new VW Jetta will be a more upscale product that the previous generation, and will ride on VW's MQB platform. We got a chance to pilot a few early prototypes at VW’s proving ground in Phoenix, Arizona. Under the hood the Jetta will come with an updated version of its 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Jetta will be followed by an all-new Passat in 2019 and as 2020 model year. Like the Jetta before it, the Passat will adopt an all-new design, that VW admits will be a "great looking car." We’ll know more about the new Jetta and the soon-to-follow Passat in the next few months.

Source: VW