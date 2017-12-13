The Mercedes-Benz A-Class lineup will soon grow to include the first-ever A-Class Sedan in standard- and long-wheelbase configurations. The vehicle is still under development, but it seems to be in the final stages of testing, wearing its production body and lights in a new spy video.

If you are unfamiliar with the upcoming A-Class Sedan, it’s simply going to be a more affordable alternative to the plush CLA with a classic sedan shape, spacious interior, and enough boot volume for your luggage. According to preliminary details obtained by Mercedes dealers in the United States, it is going to be a “very-nice looking vehicle” featuring a “cutting edge and techy” interior.

In terms of design, the compact sedan will be heavily influenced by the Concept A with relatively short hood, small overhangs, and a more traditional roof shape, compared to what we know from the CLA four-door coupe. This should result in proper headroom for the rear passengers and a larger trunk than the CLA.

Judging by the first official interior photos of the next generation A-Class, the new vehicle is also going to be beautiful on the inside and to feature everything you might ever need in terms of safety and comfort extras. In the upper trim levels, just like its bigger brothers, the sedan will be equipped with a pair of 12.3-inch wide displays, while the base models will use a dual 7-inch setup.

Sharing its underpinnings with the regular A-Class hatchback, the new B-Class, the next GLA crossover, and the CLA, rumored to evolve into a stylish fastback, the A-Class Sedan will ride on Mercedes’ MFA platform. The first to arrive from the family will be the hatch, expected at next year’s Geneva Motor Show in March, followed by the Sedan and a long-wheelbase version of it, possibly limited exclusively to the Chinese market.

Source: walkoART on YouTube