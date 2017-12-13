While putting down a deposit on a new Lamborghini Urus, buyers can also check out a new collection of accessories that match the performance SUV. Attractive style is subjective, but it would still be hard not to look like a fashion victim when leaving you’re Urus with matching Lambo-branded moccasins, jacket, and luggage.

The accessory collection includes two shoes designs from maker Enzo Bonafè. Buyers can get them in beige or black suede. They feature the green-white-and red motif from the Italian flag with orange studs running underneath and onto the heel.

Hettabretz, a leather specialist from Bologna, Italy, supplies a suede jacket that’s available in a limited run of 30 units. The quilting takes inspiration from the Urus’ seats. While this design looks fine in the SUV, the style doesn’t look nearly as good on a garment someone would wear.

Folks looking for bags to match their new SUV can select from two travel sets from Tecknomonster. Each one includes four suitcases, and the larger ones come with hard or soft exteriors. Some of the smaller carry-ons also have zip-out sections for stowing your expensive shoes.

Lamborghini doesn’t disclose pricing for these items, but given the Urus’ starting price around $200,000, it’s safe to expect that the pieces are rather expensive.

The Urus finally goes on sale next year. The production model takes significant cues from the previous concept but grafts a more complicated nose onto the front. Power comes from a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 producing 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed automatic. The all-wheel-drive setup provides impressive performance, including the ability to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.59 seconds and to a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph). For buyers that prefer a more efficient powertrain, a plug-in hybrid should arrive in 2019

Source: Lamborghini