Lamborghini offers items like a suede jacket, driving shoes, bags, and models of the new SUV.
While putting down a deposit on a new Lamborghini Urus, buyers can also check out a new collection of accessories that match the performance SUV. Attractive style is subjective, but it would still be hard not to look like a fashion victim when leaving you’re Urus with matching Lambo-branded moccasins, jacket, and luggage.
The accessory collection includes two shoes designs from maker Enzo Bonafè. Buyers can get them in beige or black suede. They feature the green-white-and red motif from the Italian flag with orange studs running underneath and onto the heel.
Hettabretz, a leather specialist from Bologna, Italy, supplies a suede jacket that’s available in a limited run of 30 units. The quilting takes inspiration from the Urus’ seats. While this design looks fine in the SUV, the style doesn’t look nearly as good on a garment someone would wear.
Folks looking for bags to match their new SUV can select from two travel sets from Tecknomonster. Each one includes four suitcases, and the larger ones come with hard or soft exteriors. Some of the smaller carry-ons also have zip-out sections for stowing your expensive shoes.
Lamborghini doesn’t disclose pricing for these items, but given the Urus’ starting price around $200,000, it’s safe to expect that the pieces are rather expensive.
The Urus finally goes on sale next year. The production model takes significant cues from the previous concept but grafts a more complicated nose onto the front. Power comes from a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 producing 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed automatic. The all-wheel-drive setup provides impressive performance, including the ability to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.59 seconds and to a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph). For buyers that prefer a more efficient powertrain, a plug-in hybrid should arrive in 2019
Collezione Automobili Lamborghini Urus Collection
Collezione Automobili Lamborghini celebrates the Urus Super SUV with a special edition of co-branded personalized collections
Sant'Agata Bolognese, 12 December 2017 –
Collezione Automobili Lamborghini presents special editions in collaboration with Enzo Bonafè, Hettabretz and Tecknomonster, celebrating the newly launched Lamborghini Urus Super SUV.
Enzo Bonafè, presents two super-comfortable moccasins from its luxury handmade shoe collections, each offered in three different colors.
Hettabretz, the fashion house in Bologna famous for leather outerwear, takes inspiration from the Super SUV for an elegant, customizable suede jacket, available in a limited run of just 30 pieces.
Carbon fiber luggage manufacturer Tecknomonster creates two travel sets, each consisting of four suitcases, designed specifically for the Urus’ trunk.
The environment in which clients can select and customize these collections also reflects their exclusive tailor-made qualities. The special editions are shown at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters in the dedicated Collezione Ad Personam show room.
In this space, fully furnished with Riva 1920 furniture customers can meet representatives from Enzo Bonafè, Hettabretz and Tecknomonster, dedicated to assisting customers in the personalization of their products.
This service is only available by appointment, by contacting collezione@lamborghini.com.