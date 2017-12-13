2017 was by far Euro NCAP’s busiest year and it’s coming to an end with a rather worrying result as the aging Fiat Punto did not manage to score even a single star during the last round of crash tests. Though that might not come as a big surprise taking into account the third-generation model has been around for more than a decade, specifically since the end of 2005. With the European New Car Assessment Programme becoming increasingly exigent over the years, the Italian supermini is certainly showing its age as a consequence of the more stringent tests.

It’s actually the first car to “score” zero stars in the European crash tests, prompting Euro NCAP to say the Punto has been “outclassed by every car tested in recent history.” The five-door hatchback was tested in the 65-horsepower, 1.2-liter specification with a five-speed manual gearbox and a curb weight of 1,030 kilograms (2,270 pounds).

The numbers really speak for themselves, with the Punto only getting a 51-percent rating for adult occupant safety and an even lower 43% for children. Things are a little bit better in terms of pedestrian protection (52%), but abysmal as far as safety assist (0%).

The Punto wasn’t the only car crash-tested by Euro NCAP as the new Dacia Duster, Kia Stonic, and the MG ZS were also evaluated – with all three getting three stars. It should be mentioned that with optional equipment, the Stonic is actually a five-star car. As for the three-star Aygo, it can get an extra one with the suitable optional safety kit. Other models on the three-star list include the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Ford C-MAX / Grand C-Max, Opel / Vauxhall Karl, and the DS 3.

Should safety be of utmost importance, you’ll want to buy a five-star car and the Yaris is one of them. New arrivals include the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, Hyundai Kona, Jaguar F-Pace, and Kia Stinger. In its standard configuration, the latter is only a three-star car in Australia as per the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash safety test rating, while upper-sec versions get the full five stars.

Attached below are 13 crash test videos and a collection of 101 images from the latest evaluation.

Source: Euro NCAP