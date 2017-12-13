Be it a humble Volkswagen up! GTI or a mighty Bugatti Chiron, we’re suckers for an acceleration video and thankfully these are becoming increasingly more popular on YouTube. The latest car to be put through its paces is a newcomer in the performance segment, the i30 N. A fully fledged hot hatch, the VW Golf GTI rival follows Hyundai’s shy attempt to create an exciting compact car with the i30 Turbo from the previous generation.

While that one had less than 200 hp, the N has upped the power ante to a standard 242 hp. This however is the Performance version dialing the output of the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine to a respectable 271 hp. Unlike most acceleration videos showing cars launching from a standstill, the i30 N is being featured while the driver floors it from 90 kph (56 mph). It manages to hit 210 kph (130 mph) relatively quick and then things begin to slow down as the car needs roughly 30 seconds to hit 251 kph (156 mph), though the actual top speed was probably a bit lower.

We don’t get to see how the i30 N fares in the typical 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) test, but the official word from Hyundai is that the Performance version with launch control activated needs 6.1 seconds. Flat out, it should do 250 kph (155 mph). The engineers have come up with an overboost function that will temporarily increase the engine’s torque to 279 pound-feet (378 Newton-meters) from the standard 260 lb-ft (352 Nm), which obviously helps with the in-gear acceleration.

The i30 N has a difficult road up ahead as not only does it have to face the Wolfsburg's GTI, but also other more established names in the business, such as the Ford Focus ST, Honda Civic Type R, and the recently launched Renault Megane RS. There’s also the Peugeot 308 GTi it has to worry about, so it’s going to be interesting to see how Hyundai’s hot hatch will fare against the big boys.

As a final note, the engine won’t be reserved for the i30 N as other models will get it, including the forthcoming Veloster N.

via Carscoops