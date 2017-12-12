The company has some modified examples of the modern Miata too.

Mazda will bring a few new vehicles to the Tokyo Auto Salon, but the company’s star of the show will possibly be the original MX-5 Miata. At the customization-themed event, the Japanese automaker will show off the first roadsters to undergo restoration from its NA Roadster Restore program.

Mazda announced the Miata restoration service in August, and the first revived example was actually part of a trial program as proof that the company’s process worked. The automaker will begin taking commissions from actual owners on December 13. Mazda will also put some rare Miata parts back into production as part of this undertaking, so owners will be able to components like the original Bridgestone SF325 185/60R14 tires, Nardi wood steering wheel, and the soft top.

Mazda goes through an extensive restoration process to refresh its classic roadster. The work includes stripping the body to the bare chassis prior to repainting. At the same time, technicians repair any rust or damage. A complete engine-out service is also part of the work, and the final results are stunning. The level of work by hand probably makes these old Miatas nicer than when new.

Modern Miata fans will have three flavors of customization to check out. The Roadster Custom Style 2018 has an adjustable suspension, and it features the red convertible top like the Z-Sport Limited Edition from the United Kingdom. The Roadster RF Custom Style 2018 looks the same as the one from last year except for a new design for the 17-inch wheels, which now contain rounder spokes. Finally, the Roadster NR-A shows off the firm’s customer racing variant that’s street legal but gains a front suspension brace, adjustable Bilstein-sourced suspension, larger radiator, and a new limit-slip differential casing with cooling fins.

Mazda crossovers also receive some styling tweaks for the Tokyo Auto Salon. The custom CX-8 there has a lower suspension and 20-inch wheels. This year’s take on the CX-5 has a new set of wheels with thick Y-shaped spokes. A similar set of wheels appears on the CX-3

The Tokyo Auto Salon will begin January 12, 2018. Look for more automakers to announce their customized lineups in the near future.

