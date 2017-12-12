On the road, the Skoda Fabia may not seem the sportiest option in the Czech automaker’s repertoire, but on the track, it’s a different machine entirely. In honor of Skoda’s "most successful year in motorsports history," including a world championship win for the Fabia in WRC 2, the company has decided to give the hot hatchback a race-inspired makeover.

The exterior is finished in a candy white paint job with a black roof. A set of 17-inch Savio alloy wheels come in three colors, white, black, or the bright green finish pictured here. Appropriate "WRC 2 2017 Champion" badges can also be noted on the body, with a few extra features added throughout the cabin.

But it’s not just all show and no go. Equipped with a 1.4-liter TSI engine good for 125 horsepower (92 kilowatts), it’s the fastest version of the Fabia you can buy… though it’s no RS model. Paired with a DSG gearbox, the Fabia can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 8.8 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 126 mph (203 kmh).

The more powerful engine comes paired to a sports suspension system with lower ground clearance and firmer shock absorbers. A new steering wheel, sports seats, and an updated exhaust system further adds to its performance credentials. Standard features like heated front seats, a rear-view camera, navigation system, and Climatronic automatic climate control all carry over from the standard model.

Just 1,300 examples of the one-off Skoda will be built and released in 21 different markets. Buyers in the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Sweden, Finland, and a handful of others will be able to pickup up hotted-up hatchback. No word on pricing just yet.

Source: Skoda