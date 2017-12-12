There still isn’t much to see from the latest round of spy photos showing the next Toyota Corolla iM, which recently was caught testing on the roads in Southern California. Technically speaking, the hatchback version of the Corolla isn't even three years old, but having been spun off from Scion and based on the global Toyota Auris, the current model actually dates to 2012. We’ve seen Auris spy photos showcasing the next model, which means the Corolla iM will get updated as well.

What does all this mean? For starters, it looks to be roughly the same size as the current model, though underneath it will utilize Toyota’s new TNGA modular platform. We expect the styling under all that heavy camouflage to follow current company trends established by the new Camry, and looking close at the front end we can almost make out the thin grille pointing forward atop a massive lower air intake.

For this series of shots we also get a rare look at the interior, and though much is still under cover, the climate controls and prominent infotainment screen at the top of the dash are in clear view. We also get a glimpse at the instrument cluster, and everything points to a Corolla interior that appears to be a bit more upscale compared to the current model. We also spy the manual transmission lever in the center console, which could be joined by an all-new CVT unit at launch.

There’s nothing extravagant expected in the power or features department. The current car runs a 1.8-liter four-cylinder producing a modest 137 horsepower, though a small gain in power wouldn’t be out of the question, nor would a hybrid model, especially in markets outside the United States. A select array of driver assists similar to what’s already available should make it to the new model, though in the interest of keeping costs low, the Corolla iM will likely not offer drivers the kitchen sink.

Given the heavy coverings still affixed to the car, we don’t expect to get full disclosure on the new model anytime soon. A reveal later in 2018 or possibly even early 2019 is likely.

Source: Automedia