The Cadillac CTS V-Sport tends to get lost in the shadows of its similarly named stablemate, the considerably more power CTS-V. Perhaps that’s why Cadillac now offers a slick new appearance package for the company’s B-team sport sedan. Called the Morello Red Edition, it’s available only for the CTS V-Sport, and as the name suggests, it provides an infusion of red to the Caddy’s interior.

Specifically, the Morello Red Edition gets black Recaro seats with red contrast stitching, as well as red armrests for the front and rear doors. The red theme is also brought to bear throughout the cabin with glossy red carbon fiber trim, but it’s more than just an interior dress-up. Differentiating the cars on the outside is a black chrome accented grille with gloss black side window trim, and the V-Sport base spoiler. Granted you’ll probably have to look pretty close to identify the package on the street, but it’s more about the experience for driver and passengers inside versus extra bling outside.

Cadillac will only offer the Morello Red Edition on select V-Sports with Jet Black interiors and certain exterior colors, and if we’re honest, the choices are something of a mystery to us. The red-trim package can be paired with Black Raven, Phantom Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, and Crystal White Tricoat, or in other words, cars that are basically lacking in color. We’re not sure why the Morello Red Edition isn’t available on cars actually painted red, but it is what it is.

Pricing for the Morello Red Edition package isn’t yet available, but Cadillac says it can be ordered now for eligible CTS V-Sport and CTS V-Sport Premium models.

Source: Cadillac