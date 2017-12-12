The appearance-only update also adds black trim to the exterior.
The Cadillac CTS V-Sport tends to get lost in the shadows of its similarly named stablemate, the considerably more power CTS-V. Perhaps that’s why Cadillac now offers a slick new appearance package for the company’s B-team sport sedan. Called the Morello Red Edition, it’s available only for the CTS V-Sport, and as the name suggests, it provides an infusion of red to the Caddy’s interior.
Specifically, the Morello Red Edition gets black Recaro seats with red contrast stitching, as well as red armrests for the front and rear doors. The red theme is also brought to bear throughout the cabin with glossy red carbon fiber trim, but it’s more than just an interior dress-up. Differentiating the cars on the outside is a black chrome accented grille with gloss black side window trim, and the V-Sport base spoiler. Granted you’ll probably have to look pretty close to identify the package on the street, but it’s more about the experience for driver and passengers inside versus extra bling outside.
Cadillac will only offer the Morello Red Edition on select V-Sports with Jet Black interiors and certain exterior colors, and if we’re honest, the choices are something of a mystery to us. The red-trim package can be paired with Black Raven, Phantom Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, and Crystal White Tricoat, or in other words, cars that are basically lacking in color. We’re not sure why the Morello Red Edition isn’t available on cars actually painted red, but it is what it is.
Pricing for the Morello Red Edition package isn’t yet available, but Cadillac says it can be ordered now for eligible CTS V-Sport and CTS V-Sport Premium models.
Source: Cadillac
Cadillac CTS V-Sport Morello Red Edition
Unique Content
- Black Chrome accented grille
- Gloss Black side window trim
- V-Sport base spoiler
- RECARO® seats with sueded inserts
- Sueded microfiber steering wheel and shift knob
- Morello carbon-fiber trim
- Morello Red interior trim (red front/rear door and center armrests)
Available Model Choices
- 3.6L V-Sport RWD
- 3.6L V-Sport Premium Luxury RWD
Available Interior Choices
- Jet Black with Morello Red Accents
Available Exterior Colors
- Black Raven: No Charge
- Phantom Gray Metallic: $625
- Satin Steel Metallic: $625
- Crystal White Tricoat: $1,225
Additional options for non-Premium Luxury CTS V-Sport include:
- Luxury Package:
- Tri-zone climate control
- Heated rear outboard seating positions
- Power rear-window sunshade
- Manual rear side-window sunshades
- 110-volt power receptacle
- Ultra-view sunroof
- Rear Camera Mirror
Additional option for both CTS V-Sport and CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury:
- Performance Exhaust and Engine Cover Package
- Catback exhaust system
- Red-painted engine cover