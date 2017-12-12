The Aston Martin Valkyrie is about as close to a race car for the road that you can get. Powered by a 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 with an F1-style KERS hybrid system, the British hypercar pumps out more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts), making it potent on any road or track… including Le Mans.

In an interview with Autocar, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer believes that a modified Valkyrie could fight for victory at the historic French circuit, and around the world. Of course, FIA regulations would have to be modified to allow a race-version of the Valkyrie to be used in competition, but with both Porsche and Nissan pulling out of LMP1 endurance racing in recent years, a rule change doesn’t be out of the realm of possibility.

2 photos

"My personal perspective is very clear: Aston Martin will never compete in a prototype category because it has no relevance to us," said Palmer in the interview. "But if they allowed racing derivatives of road cars, that would be very interesting to us and, I suspect, the fans."

"Road-derived race cars fighting for the win is in keeping with the history of sportscar and Le Mans racing," continued Palmer. "And the prospect of the likes of Valkyrie fighting against McLaren P1, LaFerrari and more would be interesting to more than just me, I suspect."

Already Aston Martin has plans to introduce a track-only version of the Valkyrie dubbed the AMR Pro, which will make its debut sometime in 2020. Just 25 examples will be built on top of the 150 road-going examples – all of which have already been accounted for, of course – and each will come with more power and more aerodynamic features to boot. Of course, the standard Valkyrie already has some racing chops. The supercar was developed in part by Red Bull Racing, led by Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey.

Source: Autocar