The Mustang range will see some big growth in 2019. In addition to the recently spied Bullitt, new leaks from Mustang 6G give us more details about the range-topping Shelby GT500 variant. Ford uses the codename Predator for the meaner version’s supercharged engine.

The leaks paint an interesting picture about the new engine. A blurry image of a powertrain document from Ford specifically mentions a 5.2-liter supercharged Mustang GT500. A photo also shows the top of the powerplant that has the cobra emblem embossed on it and a 5.2 L designation.

The Predator V8 will reportedly use the existing 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 from the GT350 as a starting point. It makes 526 horsepower (392 kilowatts) in the current form, and depending on the level of boost from the supercharger, the output should increase considerably. Look for a figure over the previous GT500’s 662 hp (493 kW). Plus, the combination of the whine from the supercharger and the already amazing note from the V8 should make for quite a symphony on the road.

According to Mustang 6G, the GT500 would get a version of the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox from the Ford GT supercar.

A separate photo on Mustang 6G shows someone holding up a hand in the front of a massive brake disc with similarly huge Brembo calipers. These parts look significantly larger than the ones on the existing GT350.

Spy photos of the GT500 indicate that Ford outfits the coupe with a larger intake in the grille. A revised hood would gain a large scoop for feeding air to the supercharger.

Ford appears to have high hopes for the GT500’s performance. For example, earlier spy photos showed the camouflaged coupe benchmarking against a Porsche 911 GT3.

