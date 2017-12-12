In an attempt to lure in more R8 buyers, Audi Australia is giving the naturally aspirated V10 supercar the special edition treatment limited to only 10 units. The new version starts off as the range-topping “Plus” model and gets the “Neuberg Edition” moniker as a nod to the location of Audi Sport’s complex inaugurated in 2014 in Neuburg an der Donau where it also has the Motorsport Competence Center. In addition, it’s the place where the company is organizing and coordinating the Audi Sport customer racing program.

17 photos

Aside from bearing a name that reflects Audi Sport’s new home, the R8 Neuberg Edition has standard laser headlights and glossy black 20-inch wheels to give it a “presence all of its own.” A similar dark treatment was applied onto the side mirror caps as well as on the engine cover belonging to the old-school 5.2-liter FSI. To sweeten the deal, Audi will also throw in a titanium exterior package to further make it stand out from the regular R8 V10 Plus.

Customers will get to pick from four colors: Daytona Grey, Tango Red, Mythos Black, and Suzuka Grey. Regardless of selection, the R8 Neuberg Edition will have red stitching for the Nappa leather-wrapped seats together with a contrasting pattern on the Alcantara-covered headliner featuring a fancy diamond-stitched pattern. To highlight the model’s limited availability, Audi will engrave the build number on the aluminum door sills. As a final touch, the cabin is going to be adorned with an assortment of glossy carbon fiber components to complement those on the outside.

Should the extra kit not be convincing enough, the supercar will come bundled with an Audi gift box encompassing a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 as well as Bang & Olufsen H6 headphones. Included software with the tablet will be the first 360-degree video produced in Australia with the R8, along with several “beautifully produced” photos.

Interestingly, Audi mentions the lid of the box opens at the exact same angle as the Audi Sport badge. Price? That would be a cool $402,500. Australian dollars, of course.

For something truly special, the rear-wheel-drive R8 RWS is heading Down Under.

Source: Audi Australia via CarAdvice