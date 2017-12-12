Outside the supercar segment, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S is definitely one of the fastest production cars on sale today. We are still waiting for a proper comparison against the new BMW M5, but we already know the most powerful E is actually shockingly fast. Its Estate version is the fastest wagon to lap the famous Nurburgring track in Germany and it’s even quicker than a Dacia Logan MCV…

Jokes aside, we've already seen the E63 S in a drag race against some really fast cars, like the Audi RS6 Performance, BMW M760Li, and Tesla Model S P100D, and now it’s time to see what the car’s top speed is. What better place to push the pedal to the metal than Germany’s Autobahn, the absolute paradise for all car enthusiasts?

A new video from the folks over at AutoTopNL, specialized in, well, driving fast cars in a straight line, shows what the E63 S is really capable of. The test driver hits a maximum speed of 190 miles per hour (307 kilometers per hour), which is a pretty impressive result, given the fact that this is a vehicle which can comfortably accommodate up to five passengers in its luxurious cabin.

Just for a comparison, during its Nurburgring record, the E63 S Estate hit 167 mph (270 kph) on Schwedenkreuz, and maybe even a bit more down Döttinger Höhe, but this can’t be confirmed.

That’s possible mainly thanks to the brutal 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine under the hood, which sends 603 horsepower (449 kilowatts) to all four wheels through a quick-shifting nine-speed automatic and a 4Matic all-wheel drive system. On paper, the 0-60 miles per hour (0-98 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes only 3.4 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 180 mph (290 kph).

And what’s the best thing about the E63 S? It is offered in both sedan and station wagon versions in the United States.

Source: AutoTopNL on YouTube