We will see it first in the next-generation A-Class.
From the A-Class right up to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, all models carrying the three-pointed are fitted with the Comand infotainment system. Things are about to change for the company’s family of compact cars as a brand new infotainment system will premiere on January 9 at Las Vegas during the 2018 CES event.
Officially dubbed the “Mercedes-Benz User Experience,” the new setup is described as being an “intuitive operating system” benefiting from technology based on artificial intelligence. It promises to pave the way for an array of additional infotainment and connectivity options, though specific details have not been released.
The new A-Class due next year will usher in the MBUX setup and will have it as standard equipment with a seven-inch display. Upper-spec models will boast a 10.25-inch screen as shown in the attached images previewing the next-gen A-Class with a widescreen layout featuring bonded glass technology. On these more expensive models, it will be paired with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster to mimic the setup seen on the larger Mercedes models that come with dual 12.3-inch screens.
Following the launch of the regular five-door A-Class, a great deal of other Mercedes compact cars will receive the infotainment system. These include not only the familiar members like the B-Class minivan, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, and GLA, but also newcomers such as the A-Class Sedan and its China-exclusive long-wheelbase counterpart. Other compact cars are on the agenda as Mercedes has made the promise to diversify its portfolio at the bottom of the food chain, with a GLB crossover rumored to be in the offing.
Also at CES, Mercedes will bring the Concept EQ A concept, the Project One hypercar, and the Smart Vision EQ ForTwo concept – with all three being originally unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show a few months ago.
Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz will focus on the world premiere of the completely new infotainment system in the guise of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES; 9 - 12 January 2018). Featuring innovative technology based on artificial intelligence and an intuitive operating system, the MBUX is set to usher in a new era in terms of infotainment and Mercedes me connectivity. To ensure a pioneering in-car experience, the technology will be introduced as standard equipment in the next compact car generation as early as 2018.
The official unveiling of the new infotainment system takes place on January 9, 2018 as part of the press conference being held at 12 noon (PST) at the 613 m2 Mercedes-Benz stand. The press conference can also be followed live via Mercedes me media.
In addition, Mercedes-Benz will display the Concept EQA, smart vision EQ fortwo and the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE show cars in Las Vegas.
Moreover, Las Vegas is also the final stop of the "Intelligent World Drive", with which Mercedes-Benz has tested automated drive functions on all five continents. This has enabled the experts to gather information from all over the globe in real traffic conditions in order to adapt future automated and autonomous driving functions to the country-specific user and traffic situations. The automated test drives in the greater Los Angeles area, and subsequently at the CES in Las Vegas, concentrated on the assessment of driving behaviour in dense city traffic and on highways. The “Intelligent World Drive” test vehicle, which is based on the S-Class Saloon, will be on display at the CES.