From the A-Class right up to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, all models carrying the three-pointed are fitted with the Comand infotainment system. Things are about to change for the company’s family of compact cars as a brand new infotainment system will premiere on January 9 at Las Vegas during the 2018 CES event.

Officially dubbed the “Mercedes-Benz User Experience,” the new setup is described as being an “intuitive operating system” benefiting from technology based on artificial intelligence. It promises to pave the way for an array of additional infotainment and connectivity options, though specific details have not been released.

The new A-Class due next year will usher in the MBUX setup and will have it as standard equipment with a seven-inch display. Upper-spec models will boast a 10.25-inch screen as shown in the attached images previewing the next-gen A-Class with a widescreen layout featuring bonded glass technology. On these more expensive models, it will be paired with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster to mimic the setup seen on the larger Mercedes models that come with dual 12.3-inch screens.

Following the launch of the regular five-door A-Class, a great deal of other Mercedes compact cars will receive the infotainment system. These include not only the familiar members like the B-Class minivan, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, and GLA, but also newcomers such as the A-Class Sedan and its China-exclusive long-wheelbase counterpart. Other compact cars are on the agenda as Mercedes has made the promise to diversify its portfolio at the bottom of the food chain, with a GLB crossover rumored to be in the offing.

Also at CES, Mercedes will bring the Concept EQ A concept, the Project One hypercar, and the Smart Vision EQ ForTwo concept – with all three being originally unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show a few months ago.

Source: Mercedes