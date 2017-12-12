One of the hottest cars at this year’s SEMA show didn’t come from an automaker, or a big-name specialty shop, or some secret performance skunkworks in the heart of America. In fact, this terrifically gorgeous and sinfully custom 1968 Dodge Charger didn’t come from America at all. It was built in Sweden by a guy named Johan, who also sells Volvo cars. It was done in his garage with the help of a few friends, because apparently when it gets too cold in Sweden to go outside, gearheads go mental and build the baddest Charger in the world.

Before you decide we’re wrong on that assessment, take a few minutes and get to know the Charger in question which found its way to Jay Leno’s Garage after SEMA, along with the team that brought it to life. Johan Eriksson is the main man behind the project, which started out as a thoroughly thrashed Charger that had lived a hard life as a race car in Sweden. According to Eriksson, American iron is quite popular in that part of the world, so he set about building something that would redefine the word epic.

To that end, the Charger’s rear quarter panels were widened slightly to accommodate 24-inch rear wheels, with 22s up front. The roof was chopped ever-so-slightly – 40 millimeters to be exact – and it utilizes the underpinnings from a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette. The result is a Charger restomod that still looks very much like a classic Charger, just with the volume turned to 11. Of course, having a 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo V10 from a Dodge Viper under the hood helps, too.

It’s not just a pretty car with a big engine. The attention-to-detail on this machine is insane. The hood opens electrically to reveal the mill, which Eriksson decided to pair with a six-speed manual transmission because he’s freaking awesome. The interior is filled with custom-made aluminum bits because apparently the stuff grows on trees in Sweden (the wheels are also custom-created by Eriksson and his team), and the trunk opens electrically as well to showcase the mother of all stereo systems. So yeah, when we said baddest Charger in the world, we weren’t just being overdramatic.

Eriksson did have some sponsorship help getting the car to the U.S., but the car was built entirely by him and his friends, on their own dime. In fact, it was done and shipped so quickly that he hardly had any time behind the wheel. Behind the wheel? Yes, that means this car isn’t just a show queen but intended to be a driver as well – or at least, something that a world-famous car guru like Jay Leno can get some seat time in. Once back home, we hope Eriksson and the team that built this incredible car get some on-road enjoyment from it too.

So, how’s your project car going?

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage