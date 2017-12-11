The new 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is the quickest, most powerful supercar the company has ever built. Making its debut last month at the Dubai Motor Show, the 'Vette comes loaded with 755-horsepower (563 kilowatts) courtesy of a 6.2-liter supercharged V8. But Hennessey thinks the new ZR1 could use even more horsepower.

The Texas-based tuning shop has laid out three different performance upgrades for the new ZR1: HPE850, HPE1000, and HPE1200 upgrades. As each name suggests, the three available upgrade packages boosts power significantly from the 755-hp stock model.

The HPE850 upgrade adds an extra 100 horses (74 kW) to the standard supercar, and brings the total torque to 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters). That reportedly allows the Corvette to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.6 seconds. Things like a Hennessey lower pulley upgrade, high-flow cylinder heads, upgraded valve springs, and a high-flow air induction system will be among the upgrades, with Hennessey and HPE850 emblems located aplenty, of course.

The next-up HPE1000 upgrades brings the horsepower figure to 1,000 (745 kW), as the moniker suggests, and 966 lb-ft (1,309 Nm) of torque. Hennessey estimates that with the 1,000-hp upgrade equipped, the ZR1 should be able to sprint to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 2.5 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 220 mph (354 kmh).

If it’s insane amounts of horsepower you’re after, the HPE1200 upgrade brings the total output to 1,200 hp (894 kW) and 1,066 lb-ft (1,445 Nm) of torque. With that type of power on tap, the ZR1 reportedly will be able to sprint to 60 mph in just 2.2 seconds, and on to a top speed of 230 mph (370 kmh). The 6.2-liter engine will gain things like a high-flow supercharger system, custom aluminum pistons, stainless steel headers and mid pipes, and HPE management calibration, among others.

Hennessey says that just a handful of examples of each upgrade will be available to consumers, but the shop neglected to give any pricing. For what it’s worth, the stock Corvette ZR1 will start at $119,995 for the coupe, and $123,995 for the convertible.

Source: Hennessey