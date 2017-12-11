The new Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class showed off its new skin a couple weeks ago at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. With a grille design borrowed from the AMG GT flanked by edgy, pointed headlights, the standard car already has a rather aggressive presence to accompany its flowing lines. There’s still a proper AMG version out there, however, and it’s slated to debut next month in Detroit at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

That means the AMG model is still wearing camouflage, and though we don’t expect the design to vary too much from the standard CLS, there will obviously be some differences. This spy video doesn’t give us an in-depth look, but the front fascia will likely have tweaks to the lower air intakes, and the grille could sport a look closer to the AMG GT as well.

This time around, the AMG updates could be a bit restrained since Mercedes isn’t keen on moving the new CLS into the same realm as the forthcoming four-door AMG GT. We do know the car will be the CLS 53, and it officially takes the place of the outgoing CLS 63. It will utilize a mild hybrid setup producing a combined 429 horsepower, sticking with the new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six as the main source of power, mated of course to an electric motor.

That’s not an insubstantial powertrain for sure – it provides a hefty bump from the 362 horsepower in the standard CLS, though it falls far short of the 550 ponies available in the current CLS 63. That’s where the AMG GT sedan will come in, as that car is expected to use the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with output well north of 500 horsepower. That car is also slated for a debut next month in Detroit.

