The first of them should hit the road in March.
After previously releasing some sketches to tease an effort to convert the Tesla Model S into a shooting brake, Niels van Roij Design now announces a plan to have the station wagon ready by March 2018. The limited run of stylish estates creates a chic alternative for buyers looking for something more exclusive than a Model X.
"The aesthetics of this conversion have been developed thoroughly by producing 3 design propositions, within which 16 different design themes were generated," Van Roij said in the latest release about his company's project.
The Van Roij keeps the Model S' front end, but the company thoroughly alters the rear. While a shooting brake generally has two doors, this project retains the Tesla's four-door layout. A new, flowing roof extends back to a raked hatchback. A thick pillar anchors the design at the back. In profile the conversion looks nice enough, but the rendering from the rear three-quarters is the real highlight. Flared fenders give Model S a muscular appearance that hint at the vehicle's impressive performance.
While Van Roij handles the Shooting Brake's design, the actual coach building duties fall on the Dutch firm RemetzCar. The company intends to build a limited run of 20 examples of the new wagon, and buyers can specify the interior appointments to their personal preferences. RemetzCar is quite familiar with modifying the Tesla Model S after previously converting the EV into a hearse for a greener ride to the grave.
Van Roij isn't alone in imagining the Model S as a wagon. For example, a team of former Lotus, McLaren, and Jaguar engineers are working on a similar project in the United Kingdom. In addition, other designers have created renderings of other possible looks for the estate.
Source: Niels van Roij Design via Facebook, 2
DESIGN FOR ELECTRIC SHOOTING BRAKE REVEALED
• Bold, expressive design
• Based on extensive design research
• Launch planned for 1st week of March 2018
The Dutch coach building and design team working on the full electric Shooting Brake reveals more details on the design of the car, based on the Tesla Model S. Designer Niels van Roij explains the strategy behind this one-off car. “Design is the most important reason for purchase globally - regardless of the purchase price, gender or age of the buyer”, Van Roij says. “So, we’ve invested a lot of time in the design process of our Shooting Brake. We started with writing the design strategy, after which the design research was initiated, then sketching began. The aesthetics of this conversion have been developed thoroughly by producing 3 design propositions, within which 16 different design themes were generated. Our research focused on benchmarking high end performance station cars, one-off vehicles and market trends.”
“Based on this extensive design research, we developed the brand DNA for the Shooting Brake. The conversion merges seamlessly with the Tesla base vehicle, whilst clearly communicating though form, design language and materials that this is a tailor-made Shooting Brake.” According to Van Roij, the essential elements of the theme that was chosen are its dynamic, bold profile with continuously flowing lines. “And of course we added a completely new sculpted rear-end, keeping the shoulders of the car alive, thus ensuring a bold stance.”
Van Roij and his team are especially proud of the maximum amount of character they have been able to add to the car, applying pronounced new graphics on the vehicle. By means of sight lines, each graphic is interconnected whilst kick-ups in the glass areas increase the feeling of solidity. The confident chrome strip surrounding the side windows gives the car an expressive Shooting Brake design. The dynamic chrome profile adds visual length and reduces the extra optical mass a station car brings, with its extended roof line. The result of these solutions is a conversion that is very sculptural. “A unique expression only possible to achieve by coach-building”, according to Van Roij.
About Niels van Roij Design
Niels van Roij is a Dutch car designer living and working in London, from where he runs his award winning design studio. Through his automotive atelier, Niels has worked on many projects for the transportation- and design industries, for instance the Future London Taxi. For Niels' design studio a team of highly skilled designers are working on a wide variation of interdisciplinary automotive projects, using advanced technology and sophisticated creative processes - from concept generation to final execution. Making coach building available for a larger group of car and design enthusiasts has been a recent focus for Niels van Roij Design – more bespoke vehicles, based on different platforms, are planned.