McLaren took us by surprise by revealing a new member of the Ultimate Series, named after the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna da Silva. The new McLaren Senna is an unusual looking supercar with hardcore genes and a brutal 4.0-liter V8 engine generating 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters).

Interestingly, all of the 500 cars planned for production have been sold prior to the official debut of the Senna, except for one, which was auctioned this last weekend. It’s a chassis number 193, which was sold for a staggering $2.67 million. All the proceeds will benefit the Ayrton Senna Foundation, founded by Senna’s sister to support children in poor and developing countries.

The regular price of the vehicle is £750,000 after taxes, or approximately $1 million or €853,300 at current exchange rates, and it should be mentioned that each car sold will also benefit the same charity foundation. So, it’s not only one of the wildest cars in the world today, but it’s also positive for the society. Good job, McLaren.

We don’t have exact performance numbers at the moment, but we expect the McLaren Senna to be extremely fast. That’s because it is powered by the most powerful engine ever installed in a McLaren road car, one that uses technologies from motorsport and provides “lightning-quick throttle responsiveness.” In general, we are promised a “savage performance.”

The recipe also includes a super aggressive aerodynamic body kit with a really massive hydraulically-powered rear wing acting as a downforce generator and an airbrake, and a rear diffuser made of carbon fiber. Don’t forget that it’s an extremely lightweight vehicle, tipping the scales at just 1,198 kilograms (2,641 pounds) without any fluids, 85 kg (187 lbs) less than the 720S.

Production of the track-focused vehicle should start in the third quarter of 2018, shortly after its public debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

