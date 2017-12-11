As it is the case with virtually all cars receiving their grand premieres, the new Mercedes CLS made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show last month with all the bells and whistles, but what about the other versions of the model? Thankfully, now we have official images showing the Audi A7 Sportback rival in its base configuration for the German market.

Even the entry-level variant gets LED headlights, but without the Multibeam technology. It sits on 18-inch alloy wheels and features a black grille without the shiny fins of the so-called “diamond grille” installed on the upper-spec models. It still comes with some chrome accents here and there, but is not as glitzy as the more expensive models.

Inside, gone is the fully digital 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as instead the CLS features traditional analog dials flanking a screen for the trip computer. If it looks familiar, there’s a very good reason for that as the cheaper versions of the E-Class come with a similar setup. Despite being an entry-level specification, the car comes loaded with standard kit, including plenty of leather, piano black and metallic finishes, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, and LED ambient lighting with 64 selectable colors. It also gets a sports exhaust system, but only if you go for the base CLS 450 4Matic model.

In related news, images of the AMG Line flavor (above) have been published to show off what customers will be getting for that extra €2,737: sporty body kit, the “diamond grille,” grey 19-inch with alloy wheels with five-twin-spoke design, along with a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel, upgraded seats, and AMG-branded floor mats and sports pedals.

We also get to see the CLS fitted with the Night Package, which as the name implies brings an assortment of black accents noticeable on the window surrounds, front grille, as well as the front and rear bumpers. It also bundles tinted rear glass (you can remove it) and can be had with 18-, 19- or 20-inch wheels.

In its domestic market, the CLS starts off at €68,127 for the entry-level 350 d 4Matic model, followed by the 400 d 4Matic at €72,506, and the 450 4Matic from €70,906. The most expensive of the bunch is the Edition 1 (shown in the original photo gallery) available for an additional €12,495 regardless of engine choice.

Multibeam LED headlights are an extra €1,636 whereas the widescreen cockpit featuring a pair of 12.3-inch screens costs €1,011. Now a five-seater, the CLS can be had with a 40:20:40-split rear bench (€517 Easy-Pack Quickfold option) that once folded will allow the owners to squeeze in more cargo.

As a final note, the range-topping CLS 53 with a hybrid powertrain has already been announced and it will debut next month at NAIAS in Detroit. As for the CLS 63 and the CLS Shooting Brake, these are not coming back.

Further details about the German version can be found in the attached press release.

Source: Mercedes via Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog