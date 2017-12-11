New images show the base version as well as the AMG Line trim and the model fitted with the Night Package.
As it is the case with virtually all cars receiving their grand premieres, the new Mercedes CLS made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show last month with all the bells and whistles, but what about the other versions of the model? Thankfully, now we have official images showing the Audi A7 Sportback rival in its base configuration for the German market.
Even the entry-level variant gets LED headlights, but without the Multibeam technology. It sits on 18-inch alloy wheels and features a black grille without the shiny fins of the so-called “diamond grille” installed on the upper-spec models. It still comes with some chrome accents here and there, but is not as glitzy as the more expensive models.
Inside, gone is the fully digital 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as instead the CLS features traditional analog dials flanking a screen for the trip computer. If it looks familiar, there’s a very good reason for that as the cheaper versions of the E-Class come with a similar setup. Despite being an entry-level specification, the car comes loaded with standard kit, including plenty of leather, piano black and metallic finishes, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, and LED ambient lighting with 64 selectable colors. It also gets a sports exhaust system, but only if you go for the base CLS 450 4Matic model.
In related news, images of the AMG Line flavor (above) have been published to show off what customers will be getting for that extra €2,737: sporty body kit, the “diamond grille,” grey 19-inch with alloy wheels with five-twin-spoke design, along with a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel, upgraded seats, and AMG-branded floor mats and sports pedals.
We also get to see the CLS fitted with the Night Package, which as the name implies brings an assortment of black accents noticeable on the window surrounds, front grille, as well as the front and rear bumpers. It also bundles tinted rear glass (you can remove it) and can be had with 18-, 19- or 20-inch wheels.
In its domestic market, the CLS starts off at €68,127 for the entry-level 350 d 4Matic model, followed by the 400 d 4Matic at €72,506, and the 450 4Matic from €70,906. The most expensive of the bunch is the Edition 1 (shown in the original photo gallery) available for an additional €12,495 regardless of engine choice.
Multibeam LED headlights are an extra €1,636 whereas the widescreen cockpit featuring a pair of 12.3-inch screens costs €1,011. Now a five-seater, the CLS can be had with a 40:20:40-split rear bench (€517 Easy-Pack Quickfold option) that once folded will allow the owners to squeeze in more cargo.
As a final note, the range-topping CLS 53 with a hybrid powertrain has already been announced and it will debut next month at NAIAS in Detroit. As for the CLS 63 and the CLS Shooting Brake, these are not coming back.
Further details about the German version can be found in the attached press release.
Source: Mercedes via Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
The new Mercedes-Benz CLS: The original perfected
Stuttgart. The new Mercedes-Benz CLS combines unique design with a luxurious interior and an extensive standard equipment package. The third generation of the original can now be ordered at prices starting at 68,127.50 euros[1]. The new CLS will come onto the market in March 2018.
The prices at a glance:
|
CLS 350 d 4MATIC
|
CLS 400 d 4MATIC
|
CLS 450 4MATIC
|
Number of cylinders/arrangement
|
6/in-line
|
6/in-line
|
6/in-line
|
Displacement (cc)
|
2925
|
2925
|
2999
|
Rated output (kW/hp)
|
210/286
|
250/340
|
270/367
|
Extra output from EQ Boost (kW/hp)
|
-
|
-
|
16/22
|
Rated torque (Nm)
|
600
|
700
|
500
|
Combined fuel consumption (l/100km)2
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
7.5
|
Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)2
|
148
|
148
|
178
|
Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)
|
5.7
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
Price from (euros)1
|
68,127.50
|
72,506.70
|
70,906.15
The AMG Line (2,737 euros) makes for added sportiness of the exterior and interior. External features are dynamic AMG styling (consisting of AMG front apron with chrome trim, sportily distinctive air curtains, AMG side sill panels and AMG rear apron in diffuser look with chrome trim strip), a diamond radiator grille with chrome pins and 48.3 cm (19-inch) 5-twin-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels painted in tremolite grey with a high-sheen finish. In the interior, the AMG Line comprises specially designed seats in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black, an AMG multifunction sports steering wheel with flattened bottom section as well as AMG sports pedals and AMG floor mats.
The Edition 1 special model adds even more to the exclusivity of the CLS (extra price of 12,495 euros, combinable with all engine variants). The exclusive details include the COPPER ART interior concept with seats in black pearl nappa leather with centre section in diamond design and copper-coloured highlights. There is copper-coloured contrasting topstitching on the centre console, seats, armrests, instrument panel and door trim panels. In addition, exclusive trim in open-pore black ash wood with Edition 1 laser engraving on the centre console comes as standard.
Interior: comfort and versatility
On request, a high-resolution Widescreen cockpit (1,011.50 euros) is available for the new CLS, with two 12.3-inch displays arranged beneath a shared, continuous glass cover.
The ENERGIZING comfort control offers up to six programmes, which bundle various comfort features into a coordinated package. This makes for enhanced physical comfort and performance while at the wheel and during breaks. ENERGIZING comfort control is available in combination with the AIR BALANCE package (398.65 euros) and COMAND Online (2,142 euros) and costs 238 euros.
For the first time, the CLS Coupé is a five-seater. The optionally available EASY-PACK Quickfold (517.65 euros) allows the backrests to be folded down in a 40/20/40 split to versatilely expand the large 520-litre luggage compartment.
Intelligent Drive: safety systems from the S-Class
The new CLS comes with the latest driving assistance systems with route-based support for the driver. The standard equipment includes Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Speed Limit Assist and the occupant protection system PRE-SAFE®.
The optional Driving Assistance Package (1,796.90 euros) consists of Active Distance Control DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE‑S AFE® PLUS. The Driving Assistance package Plus (2,391.90 euros) includes PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side. This system can brace the front occupants for a side impact by nudging them sideways to reduce the risk of injury.
MULTIBEAM LED headlamps with ULTRA RANGE high beam (1,636.25 euros) are optionally available. These allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic conditions. ULTRA RANGE Highbeam generates the maximum light intensity permitted by law.
For the first time, the CLS is optionally available with a fully electronic trailer coupling (1,142.40 euros). The push of a button is all it takes to extend or retract the otherwise concealed coupling. Vehicles with trailer coupling are equipped with ESP® trailer stabilisation as standard.
[1] All prices are recommended retail prices in Germany incl. 19% VAT
[2] NEDC, combined, acc. to Euro 6d temp