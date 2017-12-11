Though it may not give away much, this is our first glimpse at the upcoming 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. The image was shown during a presentation by VW North America’s Chief Engineering Officer, Matthias Erb, prior to our drive of the Jetta prototype at VW’s proving grounds in Phoenix. And from what we can tell, it looks promising.

The new Jetta will ride on the same MQB platform as the Golf, the Audi A3, and plenty others before it, and will come with a number of new styling cues to boot. The lone teaser image gives us a basic idea as to how the new Jetta might look. Sleeker and more streamlined than the outgoing model, and drawing a number similarities to other VW Group products before it.

The front fascia features a similar Arteon-styled grille, while the rear has a number of semblances to the Audi A3. The new sketch appears to confirm earlier reports that the new Jetta will adopt a "super modern" design with a "strong" and "emotional" look. The Jetta will also receive a sporty R-Line version, as well as a high-performance GLI, which is scheduled to make its debut about 12 months after the launch of the standard model.

Under the hood we know that an updated version of the base 1.4-liter turbocharged engine will carry over, and will come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A modest bump in horsepower is also expected throughout the range, including the base 150-horsepower option, as well as a slight price hike.

Apart from the company teasing the new Jetta on its Canadian website, we won’t know much about the small sedan until it makes its in-person debut at the Detroit Auto Show in early January. Doors open to the Cobo Center on Saturday, January 13, 2018.