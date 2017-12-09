Alfa Romeo’s 4C sports car, in both coupe and convertible variants, was revised in early January last year and now the Italian manufacturer is preparing another update for it. According to a new report from Autocar, the sexy vehicle will receive many technical improvements and won’t be offered with a manual gearbox.

The information was confirmed to the British publication by Alfa Romeo and Maserati engineering boss Roberto Fedeli, who also hinted the refreshed 4C will debut towards the end of next year with sales starting in the first month of 2019. The pocket rocket will likely gain a new engine in addition to reworked suspension and steering.

Read also: Check out this Frankenstein Alfa Romeo 4C race car

The current 4C is still criticized for its bad handling and unpredictable steering, and the brand’s engineers want to address that by implementing new and better technologies. Simply said, they will make the 4C the car it should be.

“We are coming back to Formula 1. And we need the 4C to be our halo car.”

The 4C is powered by Alfa’s 1.75-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, delivering 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers are good for a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).

The facelifted 4C will most likely also gain new exterior colors and more customization options, and we expect to see some new alloy designs and probably interior colors, too.

Interestingly, Fedeli also confirmed no upcoming high-performance models from Alfa, Maserati, and Ferrari will be offered with manual transmissions. That’s due to the super low demand from customers – for example, during the development process of the California, Ferrari invested more than $10 million for a proper manual gearbox, but in the end only two cars with manuals were sold to clients.

Source: Autocar