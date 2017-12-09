Nürburgring lap records are becoming somewhat of an obsession for a few automakers and Lamborghini is eager to jump on the bandwagon. Not too long ago, the Huracan Performance was crowned the fastest production car around the Green Hell, but that record is no longer in place as Porsche with its 911 GT2 RS is the new king after completing the lap in 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds.

Lamborghini will be back at the ‘Ring next spring, but not with the Huracan Performance. Instead, it will take the Urus and try to establish a new record for the fastest SUV. The time to beat? The 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds lap done by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, though some have expressed their doubts about the authenticity of the run as Bridge to Gantry pointed out the video might have been edited.

Getting back to Lamborghini, the company’s research and development boss, Maurizio Reggiani, revealed this week in an interview with CAR the Urus will head to the Nürburgring next spring. The reason why they’re not taking the “Super SUV” right away is because the company believes it’s better to wait for a “warmer season with good weather” to increase the odds of taking down the Stelvio’s record.

When asked about whether he believes the Urus has what it takes to dethrone Alfa, Reggiani said - with a smile on his face - the 650-horsepower SUV “will do it.”

Another bonkers SUV that could jeopardize the Stelvio’s record is the yet unreleased Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. But with Porsche and Lamborghini both being a part of the Volkswagen empire, we won’t be too surprised if the Urus will be given the freedom to claim top spot since it sits higher in the food chain, with a $200,000 price tag to reflect its status.

Source: CAR