The new BMW M5 isn’t even properly out yet as customer deliveries haven’t started, but even so we already know a Competition Package will be out sometime next year. Not only that, but apparently the folks from Bavaria are already planning to further spice up the high-performance sedan by giving it a hybrid powertrain.

Details are scarce at the moment, though a member of the Bimmer Post forums with knowledge of BMW’s agenda has learned about the partially electrified M5 from a company insider described as being a “very frank person.” It remains to be seen whether it will be of the plug-in hybrid type or you won’t have to manually recharge its battery. Who knows, one could speculate this new M5 flavor will feature a mild hybrid setup, which is beginning to find its way inside more and more premium cars. Even the humble VW Golf will sooner or later get this sort of hardware.

In related news, plans for a hardcore M2 CSL have been scrapped, with the team responsible for the project being asked by the high-ranked officials to work on something else. The good news is the M2 Competition is still on track for a launch next year and will allegedly be out in June when it will replace the regular M2. In addition, an M2 CS might happen further down the line, but nothing is certain at this point.

The interesting report comes only a few days after learning about BMW’s objective to roll out 26 new or updated M cars by the end of 2020. There are going to be no less than 11 fully fledged M models, including new arrivals such as the X3 M, X4 M, and the M8. The other 15 will be members of the M Performance portfolio, which is set to expand with the X2 and X7, among other models.

As you may recall, one of the all-new M cars was spotted earlier in the weeks by our spies who managed to catch on camera the next-generation M3 for the very first time.

Source: Bimmer Post