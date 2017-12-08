YouTube car guru Shmee150 is getting a new Porsche 911 GT3, and he took a camera with him to the Porsche factory at Zuffenhausen in the northern districts of Stuttgart to document the build. Guided tours of the factory are offered through the week, though this particular visit is certainly more personalized since the action sticks close to his soon-to-be GT3.

It starts out with the shell high in the air, painted in very classic shade of green called Gelbgrün. From there the car gets its boot lid and massive rear wing and other exterior components such as the headlights, all while the engine and driveline are undergoing simultaneous assembly. The marriage of body and soul happens shortly thereafter, with the GT3 suddenly starting to take the form of an actual car.

That was all done before lunch.

After a spot of food, work resumes with more exterior components. The front and rear fascias are added, along with engine covers, taillights, and Shmee is given the Porsche badging for the rear to apply himself. With the wheels installed, the car is finally lowered to rest on its own for the first time ever. Anyone who’s ever seen an auto assembly plant in action will tell you how impressive the process is, but to see your own car being built – never mind a 500-horsepower 911 GT3 – is very cool indeed.

Sadly, the video doesn’t quite take us through the final assembly. Building a 911 is a bit more hands-on as compared to the typical mass-produced sedan or SUV, but we’re still quite surprised to see the process going forward as quickly as it did for what amounts to a limited-run, niche high-performance vehicle. The clip ends with the GT3 still waiting for doors and much of its interior, but it offers a very unique and interesting look at one of the world’s best supercars coming together.

Source: Shmee150 via YouTube