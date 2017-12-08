A pair of new videos highlight why the Audi RS4 Avant is one of the most useful performance vehicles available. Like other wagons, owners can load up the cabin with the family and cargo. However, most estates can't drift around Paul Ricard or hit 162 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour) in around 30 seconds.

The new RS4 Avant gets power from a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 with 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system handle getting this output to the ground. The run to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) requires only 4.1 seconds. The wagon has a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph) but updating to the RS Dynamic Package takes the figure to 174 mph (280 kph).

Inside, the RS4 Avant is quite a plush place. Occupants in front get sport seats with diamond-quilted leather upholstery. Drivers have a high-tech view of the road with the combination of a head-up display and Audi Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster.

If buyers expect to do a lot of aggressive driving, Audi has options to make the RS4 more suitable for that work like ceramic brake discs, Dynamic Ride Control, and RS Sport suspension. Plus, the Carbon Edition version of the wagon takes things even further by using the composite material on the the front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser insert, and mirror caps. The package also includes a set of specially milled 20-inch wheels that are lighter than the stock 19-inch units.

Unfortunately, the RS4 isn't available in the United States. Deliveries of the high-performance wagon begin in Europe in early 2018, and prices start at 61,625 pounds in the United Kingdom. Wait until March 2018 to get the Carbon Edition for 71,625 pounds.

Source: L'argus via YouTube, 2