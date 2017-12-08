We’ve seen the new Toyota Avalon a few times this year wearing plenty of camouflage, but the mystery of this new flagship sedan won’t be a mystery much longer. Toyota has announced its revamped full-sizer will debut next month at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, featuring an all-new design with new platform technology.

No further details have been released on the new car save for the teaser photo above, which shows some sharper lines and slimmer headlights similar to the new mid-size Toyota Camry. It also suggests the front fascia will sport a much larger air intake – factors we've also seen in spy photos from earlier this summer. The overall result would be an Avalon that has a bit more aggression in its style, something which could help give the conservative sedan some much-needed attention.

It’s also believed that the Avalon will adopt the Toyota New Global Architecture for its underpinnings, which is featured on the new Camry as well. Prototypes have been spotted with quad exhaust tips, suggesting some surprising power options might also be in store, though it’s believed two of those tips are fake to throw off spy photographers. Engines will likely remain familiar – Toyota’s 3.5-liter V6 or a four-cylinder hybrid, both of which will power the front wheels.

Though the current Avalon dates back to 2012, the timing might not be the best for launching a new sedan. Buyers have been steadily abandoning cars in favor of sport-utility and crossover vehicles for some time, with sedan sales well off-pace for pretty much every automaker in 2017. Ford has even said it will be dropping several car models in favor of increased research and development for trucks and SUVs.

Avalon sales in particular have dropped by 30 percent through November, so it will be interesting to see if an all-new model can reverse the trend. We'll have all the details of the 2019 Avalon in just a few weeks.

Source: Toyota