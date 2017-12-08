A new spy video provides a brief look at the Mercedes-AMG GT sedan’s development. The short video shows off the forthcoming four-door’s production LED headlights with J-shaped running lights, vertical-slat Panamericana grille, and fully deployed active rear spoiler.

The four-door GT is mighty stylish even when hidden by camouflage because of its long hood, steeply raked windshield, and flowing roof. The general aesthetic is similar to the Porsche Panamera and Audi A7, but the Mercedes appears to be a little smaller than this pair.

Previous spy photos show that the AMG GT sedan’s cabin (below) features an expansive digital display that includes screens for the instruments and infotainment system. It’s a similar layout as on the current E- and S-Class. Drivers grip an Alcantara-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel. Mercedes’ modern jet-turbine-inspired HVAC vents add style to the cabin, too.

16 photos

Initially, the AMG GT sedan will get power from the performance division’s often-used 4.0-liter biturbo V8. Later a range-topping hybrid version will reportedly have an output around 805 horsepower (600 kilowatts) and be able to push the four door to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in around three seconds.

Work on the sedan will likely be coming to a close soon because it’ll reportedly debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. Sales will begin later in the year.

Mercedes revealed the AMG GT Concept as a preview of this model at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Its rounded body was quite attractive and the company admitted that the design provided "a sneak preview of the exterior design coming to the series production model.”

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube