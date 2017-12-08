The company will build just 300 of them.
Mazda MX-5 Miata buyers in the United Kingdom will be able to give their roadster an extra dash of style thanks to the limited-edition Z-Sport model. Sales will begin March 1, 2018, but Mazda will limit production to just 300 units.
The Z-Sport Edition will equip the Miata with a Deep Cherry Red fabric roof, 17-inch black-finished BBS wheels, and a Machine Grey Metallic body. Inside, they'll come with Sand-colored leather upholstery. Z-Sport branding appears on the floor mats and door sills. A numbered plaque on the dashboard displays the production number out of the 300 cars.
This is the first opportunity to get the Deep Cherry Red roof in the U.K. It provides a fantastic has a pop of color against the dark body and black wheels. The interior's mix of two-tone light beige and black is also quite handsome.
All of the Z-Sport Editions will come on the Sport Nav trim and a 158-horsepower (118-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder. These vehicles also get a limited-slip differential, Bilstein-supplied dampers, and a front strut brace.
The Z-Sport goes for 25,595 pounds ($34,242 at current exchange rates). For reference, the standard 158-hp Sport Nav trim costs 24,195 pounds ($32,371) on the road in the U.K.
At this time, the Deep Cherry Red roof isn't available on the Miata in the United States. Other than the initial Launch editions, specials models have been largely absent from the U.S. market. However, buyers in Taiwan recently had the opportunity to get the roadster with some special stripes as part of the Gran Turismo Sport Super Bundle (above) that also included a PS4 Pro, Playstation VR Goggles, 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED television, Thrustmaster T-GT steering gaming wheel setup, and Apiga AP1 sim racing seat.
Source: Mazda
Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport Special Edition
New limited edition Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport on sale from 1st March 2018
Mazda will bring a burst of colour to the MX-5 range next spring with the launch of the new Z-Sport special edition. On sale from the 1st March, this exclusive model will stand-out thanks to its deep cherry red fabric hood, 17-inch black BBS wheels, and free-of-charge Machine Grey Metallic paint.
Inside, the stand-out feel continues with Sand Leather seats, plus Z-Sport floor mats and scuff plates. While to further highlight its uniqueness, each car comes with an individually numbered Z-Sport plaque on the dash. Exclusive to the UK and limited to just 300 cars, thanks to being based on the 2.0-litre 160ps Sport Nav, the £25,595 Z-Sport features a limited slip differential, Bilstein dampers and a strut brace to ensure it has the dynamic excellence to match its sporty exterior looks.
With the distinctive look you’d expect of an MX-5 special model, the Z-Sport continues the trend of offering sports car customers a striking and exclusive car at an affordable price. The second MX-5 to wear the Z-Sport badge, the latest car revisits a name last used on the third-generation MX-5 in 2007. A 2.0-litre model with 17-inch BBS wheels, Stone Leather seats and Radiant Ebony Mica paint, the last Z-Sport’s cabin featured brushed aluminium dash inserts, alloy pedals and coordinated stitching on the steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake. With just 400 examples sold, the 2007 Z-Sport shared the exclusivity of next year’s new Z-Sport MX-5.
Representing the first chance to buy a current-generation MX-5 convertible with an alternatively coloured fabric roof, the Z-Sport provides customers with exterior differentiation through its unique colour hood. Commenting on the launch of the new MX-5 Z-Sport, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK said, “the MX-5’s new cherry coloured roof was shown for the first time in public at the recent Tokyo Motor Show where it received a very positive reception. I’m delighted that we can bring it to UK MX-5 buyers as part of the exciting Z-Sport limited edition model.”
Adding, “We’ve had a long tradition of producing distinctive limited edition MX-5s that allow customers to drive a sports car with stand-out looks and enhanced equipment, and the new Z-Sport is one of the best yet. The stunning combination of the cherry red roof and Machine Grey Metallic paint make this one of the most exclusive looking MX-5s we’ve ever offered and I’m sure it will be a very popular choice when it arrives in dealerships next March.”