Mazda MX-5 Miata buyers in the United Kingdom will be able to give their roadster an extra dash of style thanks to the limited-edition Z-Sport model. Sales will begin March 1, 2018, but Mazda will limit production to just 300 units.

The Z-Sport Edition will equip the Miata with a Deep Cherry Red fabric roof, 17-inch black-finished BBS wheels, and a Machine Grey Metallic body. Inside, they'll come with Sand-colored leather upholstery. Z-Sport branding appears on the floor mats and door sills. A numbered plaque on the dashboard displays the production number out of the 300 cars.

This is the first opportunity to get the Deep Cherry Red roof in the U.K. It provides a fantastic has a pop of color against the dark body and black wheels. The interior's mix of two-tone light beige and black is also quite handsome.

All of the Z-Sport Editions will come on the Sport Nav trim and a 158-horsepower (118-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder. These vehicles also get a limited-slip differential, Bilstein-supplied dampers, and a front strut brace.

The Z-Sport goes for 25,595 pounds ($34,242 at current exchange rates). For reference, the standard 158-hp Sport Nav trim costs 24,195 pounds ($32,371) on the road in the U.K.

At this time, the Deep Cherry Red roof isn't available on the Miata in the United States. Other than the initial Launch editions, specials models have been largely absent from the U.S. market. However, buyers in Taiwan recently had the opportunity to get the roadster with some special stripes as part of the Gran Turismo Sport Super Bundle (above) that also included a PS4 Pro, Playstation VR Goggles, 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED television, Thrustmaster T-GT steering gaming wheel setup, and Apiga AP1 sim racing seat.

Source: Mazda