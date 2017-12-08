Earlier spy photos provided a tiny peek into the next-generation Porsche 911's cabin, but new pictures have given us a far better look inside the future model of the venerable sports car. Like the recently upgraded Cayenne and Panamera, the new model moves away towards traditional analog gauges in favor of digital displays.

Starting from the instrument panel, Porsche retains a physical needle for the tachometer, and everything else is now a screen. The move takes the 911 into the modern era where analog gauges are quickly falling out of favor. The infotainment screen now gets the prime spot at the top of the center stack, and it appears wider than the current unit. A handful of toggle switches are underneath, and then there are a rather small pair of HVAC vents. Controls for heating and cooling the cabin are at the base of the center column

The new gear shift will likely be the most polarizing change. Rather than a traditional design with a chunky handle, Porsche switches to a tiny rectangular block that rocks forward and back. Buttons further back on the center column, allow activating Park or Manual mode. The electronic parking brake control is at the very base right behind the cup holder.

The next-generation 911 is larger than the current model, but you might not notice until because the styling is so similar. The most noticeable changes occur at the rear where the vehicle gains wraparound LED lights that take cues from the Mission E concept. Spy shots show the Turbo variant with new rear fender intakes that are longer but narrower than the existing ones.

Powertrain tweaks are the biggest mystery about the new 911 but expect all of them to continue to use turbocharged engines.

Source: Automedia