Following some fully revealing spy shots from last month, the final design of the next generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class is no longer a secret, but today we are uncovering the model even further. Our colleagues at OmniAuto, our sister site in Italy, have prepared a detailed rendering of the entry-level vehicle from the German premium manufacturer, showing what to expect when it arrives on the market sometime next year.

As previous spy photos have already revealed, and as this virtual drawing suggests, the model will be heavily inspired by the design of the new CLS-Class. In fact, the luxury four-door coupe will lend its design cues to many future Mercedes vehicles from all segments.

The new A-Class will be based on the company’s MFA platform, which should bring significant improvements in terms of weight and interior room. The vehicle will also serve as the basis for the first-ever A-Class Sedan, which will be positioned below the CLA as a more affordable and practical offering.

As far as the engines are concerned, the hatchback could get the brand new 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline unit, developed in cooperation between Renault and Daimler. It is available in three power options, 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts), 140 hp (103 kW), and 160 hp (120 kW), with torque ranging from 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) to 192 lb-ft (260 Nm).

In addition, two more gas motors are also expected, the larger 1.6 and 2.0 with the latter expected to generate up to 400 hp (298 kW) in the range-topping AMG A45 variant. Naturally, on the European market the model will also be offered with a number of diesel options, while a hybrid model is believed to be in the works.

According to preliminary details, we will see the new A-Class in Geneva in March 2018. The first to arrive will be the classic five-door hatchback, followed by the new sedan and the A45 version a year later.

Source: OmniAuto