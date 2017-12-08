One of the biggest complaints about the otherwise brilliant Mazda MX-5 Miata is that it is lacking in the power department. Well, thanks to BBR, that's no longer an issue.

Following on from the success of its innovative "Stage One" turbo conversion for the 2-liter variants of the fourth-generation MX-5, the Brackley-based Mazda tuning house has worked on a new upgrade for the current car, allowing it to be fitted to 1.5-liter variants with minimal mechanical alterations.

The BBR Stage 1 turbocharger upgrade raises peak power to 210 hp, up from the standard output of 129 hp. The spread of power is also improved, with more than 150 bhp available from 4,000 rpm all the way to the 7,750 rpm limiter. Torque is rated at 197 lb-ft (86 lb-ft more than stock), which arrives at 4,150 rpm, with over 150 lb-ft available from 3,000 rpm to just under 7,000 rpm. Boost pressure is set at a "conservative" 7psi.

The turbo upgrade utilises BBR's exclusive twin-scroll TSX28-67R turbocharger, which was chosen due to the different characteristics of the 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine.

"BBR’s decision to use the twin-scroll turbo technology has been validated by the positive media and market feedback on the initial conversion for the 2-liter ND models," said BBR managing director, Neil McKay. "For the 1.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine, the main development effort focused on turbo-matching to suit our desired twin goals of transforming the everyday driving performance, while maintaining the rev-free nature of the smaller power unit."

Of course, adding a turbocharger is quite a considerable upgrade, but one McKay feels is necessary for the 1.5 MX-5. "BBR’s early development work proved Mazda has done a great job with the 1.5-liter engine, so power gains beyond remapping without forced induction and considerable effort are likely to be negligible," he explained.

The Mazda MX-5 ND Stage 1 turbo package is available now, priced from £4,395 (about $5,900). For an additional £600 ($800), you can take your MX-5 down to BBR's Brackley base for a "drive in, drive out" installation where it will be fitted by the company's qualified technicians and be subject to their dyno power graph.

Source: BBR