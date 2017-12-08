Originally envisaged to become a member of the Volvo “90” series, the plug-in hybrid coupe has blossomed to usher in the Polestar standalone brand. You won’t be seeing a lot of them on the streets once production will kick off in mid-2019 because only 500 cars are going to be made each year. Why? In a nutshell, it has to do with its complex construction.

You might also like: Polestar Begins Construction Of Production Plant In China

Specifically, the high-performance model will feature a carbon fiber body that will have to be bonded on to a shortened configuration of the steel platform used for the Volvo S90 sedan. In charge of assembling the high-tech Polestar 1 will be the workers at a brand new factory currently being built in Chengdu, China. The plant is being constructed to be one of the most efficient in the world and will be a part of a bigger complex set to encompass a customer test track as well as a customer experience center.

With production of the 600-horsepower coupe being so small, it means Polestar won’t be making any real money until it will launch its second production model. Arriving towards the end of the decade, the Polestar 2 will be a fully electric compact sedan that will have the Tesla Model 3 in its sights.

Later in the next decade, the portfolio will grow to include the Polestar 3, which is shaping up to be a Model X-rivaling crossover with an all-electric powertrain. Further down the line, a zero-emissions convertible called Polestar 4 might happen to spice up the range.

Meanwhile, the Polestar 1 will become the most powerful car ever built in China, according to company CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. At the same time, it’s going to be the plug-in hybrid with the biggest electric range, at 93 miles (150 kilometers).

Subscription-only at first, the hybridized coupe might be offered later on the old fashioned way for anywhere between $150,000 and $177,000, depending on the amount of equipment.

Source: Automotive News